Dutch wrestlers top Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys wrestling team hosted Kane Tuesday for Senior Night and tuned up for this weekend’s District 9 Class AA Team Tournament with a lopsided 48-15 victory against the Wolves.
The Dutchmen’s seniors played a big role in the win, as Waylon Wehler (pin), Alex Lukaschunis (forfeit) and Cole Neil (forfeit) all notched victories, while fellow senior Hunter Chillellilost by decision to Kane’s ben Walter.
Bryson Tucker, Aiden Beimel and Jaden Wehler added falls for St. Marys, while Jayce Walter and Owen Tamburlin-Lang each won by forfeit.
St. Marys (6-1) is the No. 3 seed for Saturday’s D-9 Duals Tournament and battles second-seeded Brookville in the semifinals. The Raiders handed the Dutch their lone loss, 36-24, at Brookville on Jan. 24.
ST. MARYS 48,
KANE 15
160—Luke Ely (K) dec. Landon Cook, 7-0. (3-0)
172—Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Addison Plants, 3:20. (3-6)
189—Ben Walter (K) dec. Hunter Chillelli, 11-5. (6-6)
215—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Evan Smith, 3:40. (6-12)
285—Alex Lukaschunis (SM) won by forfeit. (6-18)
107—No match. (6-18)
114—Aiden Beimel (SM) pinned Kayin Bard, 1:48. (6-24)
121—Jayce Walter (SM) won by forfeit. (6-30)
127—Evan Swanson (K) pinned Michael Miller, 3:45. (12-30)
133—Cole Neil (SM) won by forfeit. (12-36)
139—Owen Tamburlin-Lang (SM) won by forfeit, (12-42)
145—Jaden Wehler (SM) pinned Blaine Good, 1:30. (12-48)
152—Reece Bechakas (K) dec. Andrew Wolfanger, 5-0. (15-48).
DCS hoops split
JOHNSTOWN — For much of the season, the DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams have taken part in double-headers where the girls get the victory and the boys fall short. Tuesday night saw the script flip as the boys took down Johnstown Christian School, 54-48, while the girls fell to JCS, 41-31.
Trailing 41-37 entering the fourth quarter, the Eagles used a 17-7 fourth quarter to pick up its second win of the season as sophomore Isaac Smith had 11 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Connor Delarme came off the bench and scored 11 points for the Eagles as the only other DCS player in double-figures.
In the girls game, Johnstown Christian led after every quarter in the 41-31 win, although the Lady Eagles trailed just 18-17 at the half.
Grace Deitch led the way with 12 points and nine rebounds as teammate Hannah McCabe had eight points and eight boards. Ella Shenkle had five points but also racked up 16 rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at Clearfield Alliance.
BOYS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 54,
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 48
Score by Quarters
DuBois 13 9 15 17 — 54
J’town 12 20 9 7 — 48
DuBois Christian School—54
Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 3 1-6 7, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 11 5-8 30, Caden Delarme 2 0-0 4, Connor Delarme 5 1-4 11, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-18 54.
Johnstown Christian School—48
Gabriel Thomas 3 5-7 12, Jeremiah Taylor 6 9-11 25, Sam Riberic 1 0-0 3, Elijah Williams 2 0-2 4, Jacob Taylor 1 2-5 4, Gavin Hart 0 0-0 0, Joe Sorg 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 16-25 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Smith 3), J’town 6 (Taylor 4, Thomas, Riberic).
GIRLS
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 41,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 31
Score by Quarters
DuBois 4 13 7 7 — 31
J’town 9 9 14 9 — 41
DuBois Christian School—31
Grace Deitch 5 2-6 12, Hannah McCabe 4 0-0 8, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Regan George 2 0-0 4, Ella Shenkle 2 1-2 5, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-8 31.
Johnstown Christian School—41
Lydia Hostetter 3 1-1 7, Solenna Mach 0 0-0 0, Unity Miller 3 5-6 13, Shiloh Swart 0 0-0 0, Allison Burkey 2 0-0 4, Malia Sorg 0 0-1 0, Hope Ressler 2 1-6 5. Totals: 16 7-15 41.
Three-pointers: DuBois 0, J’town 2 (Miller 2).