DuBois Jr. High wins
DUBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team beat Hollidaysburg, 6-0, Thursday at EJ Mansell Stadium.
The lone touchdown of the game came on a long pass from Seth Wilmoth to Aaron Eberly. Eberly also added an interception on defense, while Hayat Muhammad recovered a fumble for the Beavers.
DuBois held Hollidaysburg on 1st-and-goal from the 2 late in the 4th quarter to secure the victory.
DuBois (7-1) travels to Bradford on Thursday.
Jr. High Rovers win
BROCKWAY — The Brockway 7th/8th grade football team defeated Ridgway, 22-6, Thursday in Brockway to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Caleb Daugherty accounted for all the Rovers points with a touchdown run and two touchdown receptions from Aiden Patton. Patton and Daugherty also connected on two 2-point conversion passes.
Kyle Kennedy and Xavier Schwentner had interceptions for the Rovers.
The Rovers will strive to finish the season undefeated Thursday when they travel to Karns City for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
DCCMS girls win opener
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic middle school girls basketball teams swept Brockway in their season openers on Monday.
The seventh grade squad won 26-11, with Dani Perri leading the way with 10 points. Tori Youngdahl added six.
In the eighth grade game, Lady Cardinal Jillian Morgan netted a game-high 16 points to power DCC to a 23-17 victory.
Both DCC squads are back in action Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney before hosting its 35th Annual Father Gregory Leopold Tournament this weekend.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features just one player, Ryan Mitskavich who rolled a 280 game as part of a 762 series in the Gold League.