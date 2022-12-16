Lady Chucks beat Bradford
BRADFORD — To say the Punxsutawney girls basketball team came out firing on all cylinders Friday night at Bradford would be a huge understatement, as the Lady Chucks raced out to a 35-2 lead after eight minutes en route to a 68-15 mercy rule vs. the Lady Owls.
Avary Powell scored eight of her game-high 18 points in that first quarter, while Chloe Presloid and Samantha Presloid each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening frame. Presloid, making her return from injury, netted 13 and had 10 rebounds, while Greibel and Emily McMahan each had nine. Riley Doverspike added eight points.
Punxsy (7-0) plays at DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 68,
BRADFORD 15
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 35 18 10 5 — 68
Bradford 2 3 4 6 — 15
Punxsutawney—68
Danielle Griebel 2 0-0 5, Samantha Griebel 3 0-0 9, Olivia Burkett 3 0-0 6, Emily McMahan 3 0-0 9, Avary Powell 9 0-0 18, Chloe Presloid 5 0-0 13, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 4 0-0 8. Totals: 29 0-0 68.
Bradford—15
Alanna Benson 2 0-0 5, Katie Dixon 3 0-0 7, Korie Dixon 0 0-0 0, Carli Persichini 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-0 15.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 10 (S. Griebel 3, McMahan 3, Presloid 3, D. Griebel), Bradford 3 (Benson, Ka. Dixon, Persichini).
St. Marys defeats Kane
KANE — The St. Marys boys basketball team got to 4-1 on the season with a 62-37 road win over Kane.
Tanner Fox led the Dutchmen with 20 points while Quin Gavazzi had 12 and Anthony Nedzinski had 11.
St. Marys is back on the court Wednesday at Brookville.
ST. MARYS 62,
KANE 37
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 15 18 17 12 — 62
Kane 11 11 8 7 — 37
St. Marys—62
Tanner Fox 8 4-5 20, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 4 3-3 12, Zach Thorwart 3 0-0 7, Dan Schutz 1 1-1 3, Anthony Nedzinski 3 5-9 11, Lucas Bauer 1 0-2 2, Matt Davis 1 1-2 3, Ben Paul 0 2-2 2, Alex Mertz 0 0-0 0, Angelo Catalone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 16-24 62.
Kane—37
Dane Anderson 1 2-2 5, Sam Ludeen 4 2-3 11, Landon Darr 2 0-0 5, Ricky Zampogna 3 1-2 10, Scott Szymanski 1 4-5 6, Daniel Paul 0 0-0 0, Koden Smith 0 0-0 0, Brock Wensel 0 0-1 0, Kyle Zook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-13 37.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Thorwart), Kane 6 (Zampogna 3, Anderson, Ludeen, Darr).
DuBois falls to Ridge
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois boys basketball team fell to Chestnut Ridge, 72-62, Friday in the opening game of the Hollidaysburg Roundball Classic.
Ridge jumped out to a 34-19 halftime lead, then held off the Beavers in the second half once they got their offense going.
Tyson Kennis led a quartet of Beavers in double figured with 19 points. Cam Thompson had 15, while Drew Gudulas had 15 and Maddox Bennett 12. Those four players accounted for all of DuBois’ scoring in the game.
Justin Whysong (22) and Nate Whysong (21) each went over 20 points to lead the Lions.
The Beavers play host Hollidaysburg in today’s consolation game. The Golden Tigers lost to Central Mountain, 84-70, Friday night.
CHESTNUT RIDGE 72,
DuBOIS 62
Score by Quarters
Chestnut 16 18 18 20 — 72
DuBois 14 5 22 21 — 62
Chestnut Ridge—72
Nate Whysong 6 6-7 21, Chase Whysong 1 0-0 3, Braden Ickes 4 0-0 8, Justin Whysong 6 4-5 22, Jarod Wolthope 3 2-4 9, Gavin Lazer 0 0-0 0, Noah Kauffman 1 0-0 3, Cole Nicodemus 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Crocker 1 1-2 3, Aamir Ortiz 0 2-2 2, Reese Wissinger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 16-22 72.
DuBois—62
Drew Gudalis 4 4-4 15, Cam Thompson 6 2-3 16, Maddox Bennett 4 0-0 12, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 7 5-9 19, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-0 0, Rudy williams 0 0-4 0, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-20 62.
Three-pointers: Chestnut Ridge 12 (J. Whysong 6, N. Whysong 3, C. Whysong, Wolthope, Kauffman), DuBois 9 (Bennett 4, Gudalis 3, Thompson 2).
Brockway to honor 02-03 teamBROCKWAY — The Brockway School District is welcoming back the 2002-2003 wrestling team on Dec. 20th for the 20th anniversary of their PIAA Class 2A team tournament runner-up team finish.
There will be a small ceremony to recognize the team between the junior high and varsity matches against Johnsonburg.
DuBois junior high wrestling resultsDuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat Brookville, 60-16, on Tuesday.
The Beavers got pins from Jordan Bowser, Mateo Gallegos, Peyton Geer, Brady Glass, Easton Harris, Seth Wilmoth, Shawn Hall and Nathaniel Clark.
Evan Dixon and Brandt Bash also notched wins, while Kinley Knisley also picked up a fall in exhibition action.
DuBois wrestled at Clearfield on Friday night.