St. Marys defeats ECC
ST. MARYS — With the season series tied 1-1, the St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team took a 41-37 win on Saturday against the Elk County Catholic Lady Cruaders for two out of three wins against its crosstown rival.
Elk County Catholic (18-3) held a 14-6 lead after the first quarter but the home Lady Dutch used an 18-5 second quarter to take a 24-19 halftime lead.
Izzy Catalone led St. Marys (14-5) with 20 points on the night while Isabelle Caskey added eight.
Sami Straub led the Lady Crusaders with nine points. Syd Alexander and Emily Mourer had eight points each.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Crusaders took a 40-21 win.
Mya Pistner led ECC with 11 points while Kiri Emmert and Alexa Chamberlain added eight points each. Ava Johnson led St. Marys with seven points as Alexa Schneider chipped in with six.
St. Marys is back in action Monday as they host DuBois while Elk County Catholic plays its final game of the regular season Tuesday as they travel to Bradford.
ST. MARYS 41,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 37
Score by Quarters
ECC 14 5 9 9 — 37
St. Marys 6 18 9 8 — 41
Elk County Catholic—37
Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Sami Straub 2 3-4 9, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 8, Tori Newton 3 0-2 6, Emily Mourer 3 2-2 8, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 37.
St. Marys—41
Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 8 0-0 20, Jayssa Snelick 1 1-5 3, Maura Caskey 3 0-2 6, Isabelle Caskey 3 2-2 8, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 4, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-9 41.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Straub 2, Klawuhn 2, Alexander 2), St. Marys 4 (Catalone 4).