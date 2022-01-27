Lady Dutch top Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Trailing by a point at halftime, the visiting St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team pulled away from Brookville in the second half for a 45-36 District 9 League win Thursday night.
The Lady Dutch outscored Brookville 19-7 in the third quarter and took a 37-26 lead into the fourth before settling for the nine-point win that improved them to 10-4 going into Saturday’s home game with Kane.
Izzy Catalone and Maura Caskey scored 11 and nine points, respectively.
Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Brookville, which fell to 5-8.
St. Marys (10-4) travels to Penns valley tonight, while the Lady Raiders host Kane Monday.
Raiders pin Chucks
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Winning seven of nine bouts on the mat and taking advantage of four Punxsutawney forfeits, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers piled up a 59-10 win over the Chucks Thursday night.
The Raiders (15-2) picked up pins from Brayden Kunselman at 138 pounds, Jackson Zimmerman at 189, Bryce Rafferty at 215 and Porter Kahle at heavyweight.
Kunselman pinned David Kunselman in the second period while Zimmerman, Rafferty and Kahle got their work done in the first period.
Also for the Raiders, Jared Popson notched a 15-5 major decision over Dysen Gould at 113, Josh Popson majored Brice Rowan 9-1 at 145 and Easton Belfiore blanked Landon Martz 6-0 at 172.
Chris Carroll (106), Logan Oakes (120), Cole Householder (126) and Owen Reinsel (132) notched forfeit wins.
The Chucks’ lone wins came in the first two bouts of the night at 152 and 160. Brady Smith majored Carson Weaver, 19-10, at 152 pounds, and Grant Miller pinned Kolton Miller in the second period.
The Raiders host Ridgway and Johnsonburg Tuesday. Punxsutawney hosts Bradford next Thursday.
BROOKVILLE 59,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10
152-Brady Smith (P) maj. dec. Carson Weaver (B), 19-10. (0-4).
160-Grant Miller (P) pinned Kolton Griffin (B), 2:45. (0-10).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) dec. Landon Martz (P), 6-0. (3-10).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Vincenzo Scott (P), :51. (9-10).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) pinned Austin Fischer (P), 1:30. (15-10).
HWT-Porter Kahle (B) pinned Matt Grusky (P), :57. (21-10).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (27-10).
113-Jared Popson (B) maj. dec. Dysen Gould (P), 15-5. (31-10).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (37-10).
126-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (43-10).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (49-10).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) pinned David Kunselman (P), 3:01. (55-10).
145-Josh Popson (B) maj. dec. Brice Rowan (P), 9-1. (59-10).
DAMS wrestlers win
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat visiting Bradford, 66-11, Tuesday night.
DuBois got pins Easton Harris, Owen McCleary, Brandt Bash, Max Dombroski, Nathaniel Clark and Shawn Hall.Beavers Carter Genevro, Peyton Geer, Antonio Giambanco, Seth Wilmoth and Camdyn Long also recorded wins.
DuBois (3-2) hosts Brockway on Wednesday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying the last week or so as a host of area bowlers put big numbers, including a pair of perfect games, to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Casey Wolfe rolled 300 game as part of a 755 series in the Town & Country League.
The Sportsmans League had a trio of honorees, led by Derek Marshall who also rolled a 300 game. Jim Mills added a 277 game, while Jackie Mitskavich had a 727 series.
Over in the Owens-Brockway League, John Paladino had a 280 game, while Morrigan Decker posted a 258 game. Jake Foradori posted a 278 game in Division 2 if the Litts Club.
In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, Brandon Smith rolled a 278 game as part of a 759 series,
At the youth level, Melia Mitskavich recorded a 279 game as part of a 677 series in the DuBois Juniors the week of Jan. 21. This past week in the DuBois Juniors, Amanda Decker led the way with a 256 game and a 716 series, while Mitskavich posted a 252 game and 686 series.