Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a “1-2-3 best ball” event this week with the team of Gary Snyder, Wayne London, Walt Kosiba and Michael Robinson taking top honors with a score of 143.
Also scoring a 143 but coming in second was the foursome of Dan Canton, Butch Martell, Joe Smith and Rich Stewart. Tim Pleacher, Jerry Sanko, Tom Herzing and Bob Smiley rounded out the podium with a 148.
Snyder had the closest third shot on No. 2 and the closest to the pin on No. 9 while Smiley had the longest putt on No. 12.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Beechwoods Golf Course on Wednesday.
First place went to the trio of Tom Mortimer, Dave Heltman and Frank Foulkrod with a 294. In second was Bob Radeker, Ed Pasi and Dave Bean with a 297. Les Schlosser, Steve Howard and Chuck Eldridge finished third with a 300.
Schlosser had the low gross with an 87. Quota points went to Beane (37), Foulkrod (37), Charlie Muth (35) and John Kruse (35).
The group plays next week at Emporium Country Club.