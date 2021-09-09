Lady Rovers win 1-0
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team used a goal by Amanda Decker to upend visiting Brookville, 1-0, Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
Freshmen Josie Orinko recorded a shutout in net.
The Lady Rovers (2-0) are off until Wednesday when they host Elk County Catholic.
ECC boys top Punxsy
KERSEY — Despite having just 10 players available, the Punxsutawney boys soccer team finally opened the regular season Thursday at Elk County Catholic and suffered a 6-3 loss to the Crusaders at Angel Huey Field.
Ben Gigliotti, Jaugar McDivitt and Angelo Pape scored goals for the Chucks.
Punxsy (0-1) is back in action Saturday at home against St. Marys.
Ridgway boys golf wins
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team gave St. Marys its first loss of the season Thursday at the Laurel Mills Golf Course, besting the visiting Flying Dutchmen 222-223.
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin was the medalist on the day with a 40.
Ridgway’s Kole Asti fired a 41 while the Elkers duo of Collin Porter and Logan Jordan shot a 42. Caden Smiley and Aiden Zimmerman also scored for the Elkers, shooting a 48 and 49.
For St. Marys, other scorers includes Anthony Nedzinski with a 44, Ethan Schlimm and Cole Cousins with 45s and Vinnie Lenze with a 49.
Both teams are back in action today as Ridgway travels to Bradford and St. Marys hosts Brockway.
Ridgway—222
Collin Porter 42, Kole Asti 41, Logan Jordan 42, Aiden Zimmerman 49, Caden Smiley. Others: Alec DeVallance 56, Wyatt Shaffer 55, Evan Gustafson 55.
St. Marys—223
Lucas Benjamin 40, Vinnie Lenze 49, Ethan Schlimm 45, Cole Cousins 45, Anthony Nedzinski 44. Others: Alex Clark 52, Sam Allegretto 61, Eli Nedimyer 63.
Lady Dutch upend Kane
KANE — The St. Marys Flying Lady Dutch soccer team took down Kane 5-1 Thursday.
St. Marys’ Gianna Surra, Rachelle Fritz, Macie Johnson, Anna Lundin and Emily Mahoney all scored a goal in the contest.
Surra also had two assists and Izzy Catalone also had one.
St. Marys held a 2-1 halftime lead before stretching out in the second half.
Flying Dutch goalkeeper Olivia Eckels had six saves on the day.
St. Marys is back in action Saturday as they travel to Punxsutawney.
Dutchmen fall to Wolves
KANE — The St. Marys Flying Dutchman boys soccer team traveled to Kane and fell to the Wolves 4-1.
Kane held a 2-0 advantage as the second half opened with Tanner Fox scoring for St. Marys. But Kane was able to score twice more to secure the win 4-1.
The Flying Dutchmen are back in action Saturday as they travel to Punxsutawney.
ECC sweeps St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team beat St. Marys in straight sets Thursday night with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory.
Sophomore Tori Newton led ECC with 12 kills followed by Madison Marzullo with eight. Elk County Catholic senior setter Moira Stanisch had 22 assists.
“We were lucky to get out of SMA with the win tonight,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “We had a lot of unforced errors and SMA was able to capitalize on them. Abby Hasselman did a solid job in the back row for us and Sophomores Lucy Klawhun and Reagan Bauer came off the bench to help with the win. Lucy had six aces and Bauer had a good attacking night at the net.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday at the Elk County Tournament.