ECC blanks Brockway
ST. MARYS — Coming off a tough 4-3 loss at DuBois, the Elk County Catholic girls tennis team rebounded in a big way Tuesday with 7-0 victory against Brockway — losing just two games in the process.
Elk County got 6-0, 6-0 singles wins from Megan Emmert, Sarah Hasselman, Anni Biondi and Melena Piccirillo to secure the team win.
Emmert and Hasselman also teamed up for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles against Lady Rovers Kassi Tucker and Hallie Welsh, while the ECC duo of Crystal Meyer and Audree Meyer blanked Katelynn Knox/Angela Durle, 8-0, at third doubles.
The lone match where Brockway won games was No. 2 doubles, where Lady Crusaders Rachael Wolfe and Grace Ames upended Abby Michalski and Maria Buttery, 8-2.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney, while Brockway plays at St. Marys on Monday.
ECC 7, BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Sarah Hasselman (ECC) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Anni Biondi (ECC) def. Abby Michalski, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Jordan Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emmert/Hasselman (ECC) def. Tucker/Welsh, 8-0.
2. Rachael Wolfe/Grace Ames (ECC), def. Michalski/Maria Buttery, 8-2.
3. Crystal Meyer/Audree Meyer (ECC) def. Katelynn Knox/Angela Durle, 8-0
Punxsy, Bradford split DH
BRADFORD — The Punxsutawney and Bradford girls tennis teams played its annual doubleheader on Tuesday at the Bradford Area High School with both teams splitting.
Bradford took the first match, 5-2, while Punxsy took down the Lady Owls in the second match, 6-1.
As they’ve done in previous doubleheaders, each game was played to 8-game pro sets.
“The first match we had some struggles that we were unable to overcome,” Punxsutawney head coach Mike Emhoff said. “The second match, we were able to make some adjustments and ended up with a much better ending. We have some things we need to continue to work on. All-in-all we are happy with how the day went. Between the two matches, we ended up 8 and 7 so that is a positive position.”
In the first match, Emily McMahan picked up the lone singles victory for Punxsy with an 8-1 win at No. 1 over Lily Kemick. The team’s other point came at doubles No. 2 as Leanne Zampini and Mya Galentine beat Callie O’Neil and Isabella Ramos, 8-3.
For Punxsy’s 6-1 victory in the second match, McMahan won 8-0 at No. 1 singles over Jaylee Koppenhaver. Olivia Toven took No. 2 singles with an 8-6 win over Kemick. Addie London then made it 3-for-4 in singles with an 8-3 win at No. 4 over Sophia Cornelius.
The Lady Chucks then swept doubles with McMahan and Toven winning 8-1 at No. 1, Zampini and Smith won 8-6 at No. 2 and Galentine and Young won at No. 3 at 8-6.
Punxsutawney is back on the courts Thursday as they host Elk County Catholic.
Hurd hits hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Garrett Hurd recorded a hole-in-one while playing at the Beechwoods Golf Course on Tuesday.
Hurd accomplished the feat on No. 14 as he used a 7-iron on the 150-yard hole.
Witnessing the hole-in-one were Russ Goddard and David Burley.