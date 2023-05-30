ECC basketball clinic
ST. MARYS — The 41st annual Elk County Catholic High School Boys’ Fundamental Skills Basketball Clinic will be held at Elk County Catholic High School from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9. The camp is open to boys entering grades 1-9 as of August 2023.
The boys camp is under the direction of the ECC boys basketball staff. Staff members will include both current and former members of the boys’ basketball teams.
The camp is open to boys in both the parochial and public grade schools. Cost of the camp is $22 for single camper families, $32.00 for two camper families and $36 for three or more camper families. Registration will be accepted on the first day of the camp.
The schedule for the week will be Monday through Thursday: Grades 1-3 will report from 9-10 a.m.; grades 4-6 will report from 10:15 a.m.-noon; grades 7-9 will report from 12:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
On Friday, June 9, the camp will conclude with all boys attending one session from 8:30-9:45 a.m. A camp tee-shirt will be presented to all participants at the conclusion of the camp.
For additional information on this year’s basketball camp, contact Elk County Catholic High School at 814-834-7800.
Hawley gets hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Darla Hawley notched a hole-in-one at the Treasure Lake Gold Course while taking part in a Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association league event on May 25.
Hawley aced hole No. 7 with an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Kathy Caracci and Anita Todd.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’ Golf Association played a Hatfields vs. McCoys event on May 25 at the Gold Course. The field was divided into two parts and a best ball of two match play game was played.
The winning team was the McCoys — with Darla Hawley, Kathy Caracci, Mary Ann Piccirillo, Patty King, Sue Tench, Nancy Kirkland, Linda Paul, Marian Gray, Vicki Struble, Peg Davis, Dot Hedglin and Mary Reuscher.
Hawley aced No. 7 with an 8-iron and Tench birdied No. 8.
Hawley and Reuscher chipped in on No. 10 and Paul did on No. 5.
q q q
KOSSUTH — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Hi-Level Golf Course last week with the team of Gary Starr, John Kruse and Art Faccone winning with a score of 212.
Two teams tied for second with 215s with Les Schlosser, Tom Haag and Dave Beane and the trio of Frank Foulkrod, Tom Mortimer and Tom Maloney.
Don Woods was the low gross of the day with an 80. Quota points went to Haag 47, Gary Bisson 46 and Kruse 45.
The group plays at DuBois Country Club this week.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors league played a red, white and blue event on May 25 with the team of Tim Pleacher, Wayne London, Jeff Emerick and Tom Herzing taking top honors with a 206.
One shot back in second was the trio of Bill Hicks, Ray Wyant and Chris Danch while Jim Beck, Dan Canton, Don Guthridge and Bob Smiley was third.
Danch was closest to the pin on No. 7, London had the closest second shot on No. 11 and Joe Ruscitti had the longest putt on No. 18.