Rovers fall to Wolves
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team lost to the visiting Kane Wolves on Wednesday evening, 53-37.
Alex Carlson led the Rovers with 18 points while teammate Reese Yahner added nine.
Kane had four players in double figures, led by Dane Anderson’s 15 and Scott Szymanski’s 11 as Landon Darr and Ricky Zampogna had 10 each.
Brockway is back in action Friday as they host DuBois Central Catholic.
KANE 53, BROCKWAY 37
Score by Quarters
Kane 17 3 12 21 — 53
B’way 5 11 6 15 — 37
Kane—53
Dane Anderson 3 9-14 15, Landon Darr 4 1-2 10, Ricky Zampogna 5 0-4 10, Scott Szymanski 4 3-4 11, Daniel Paul 1 0-0 2, Brock Wensel 1 0-0 3, Kaden Smith 1 0-0 2, Kyle Zook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-24 53.
Brockway—37
Isaac Crawford 1 1-2 3, Alex Carlson 7 4-4 18, Brady Demonte 0 1-2 1, Reese Yahner 4 1-2 9, Aiden Grieneisen 2 1-3 5, Brady Hughes 0 0-0 0, Aiden Wilcox 0 1-3 1. Totals: 14 10-16 37.
Three-pointers: Kane 2 (Darr, Wensel), B’way 0.