Brockway gets first win
MARIENVILLE — The Brockway Lady Rovers basketball team notched its first win of the season Monday night with a 34-27 road win over Forest Area.
Madelyn Schmader led the Lady Rovers with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Sophia Schmader also had eight points, 10 steals, six rebound and four assists for the Lady Rovers while teammates Rheanna Spinda also notched eight points and Raegan Gelnette had nine rebounds.
Brockway (1-4) travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 34, FOREST AREA 27
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 14 9 3 — 34
Forest 4 13 2 8 — 27
Brockway—34
Madelyn Schmader 3 4-7 12, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Sophia Schmader 2 3-5 8, Mya Freemer 1 0-0 3, Rheanna Spinda 4 0-0 8, Mallory Smith 0 1-2 1, Maddy Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-14 34.
Forest Area—27
Carroll 2 0-0 4, Rooke 4 1-2 9, Guzzie 2 3-7 7, Colvin 1 0-1 3, Dietrich 1 0-0 2, Flick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-10 27.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (M. Schmader 2, S. Schmader, Freemer), Forest 1 (Colvin).
St. Marys beats DCC in OT
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys basketball team picked up a 78-71 overtime win over DuBois Central Catholic on Monday night.
St. Marys’ Quin Gavazzi had a game-high 31 points while teammates Tanner Fox had 21 points and Ben Paul had 11.
Andrew Green led the Cardinals with 29 points as teammates Marek Hoyt had 17 points and Luke Swisher had 14.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Wednesday as they travel to Harmony while St. Marys travels to Kane on Friday.
ST. MARYS 78,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 71, OT
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 19 24 12 7 — 71
St. Marys 21 17 14 12 14 — 78
DuBois Central Catholic—71
Luke Swisher 5 4-7 14, Dylan Hanna 2 0-0 4, Andrew Green 10 2-2 29, Brendan Paisley 1 2-2 5, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 7 1-2 17, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-3 71.
St. Marys—78
Tanner Fox 8 4-6, Anthony Nedzinski 0 4-6 4, Quin Gavazzi 11 5-8 31, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 4 2-2 11, Zach Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Dan Schutz 0 6-8 6, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-2 2. Totals: 25 21-32 78.
Three-pointers: DCC 10 (Green 7, Hoyt 2, Paisley), St. Marys 7 (Gavazzi 4, Fox, Paul, Thorwart).
Lady Chucks beat Tyrone
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team got to 5-0 on the season with a 49-19 win over Tyrone.
Avary Powell led the Lady Chucks with 16 points while Danielle Griebel had 11 points and six assists and Samantha Griebel had nine.
Punxsy hosts Oil City on Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 49, TYRONE 21
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 2 8 5 6 — 21
Punxsy 9 12 24 4 — 49
Tyrone—21
Riley Corl 0 1-2 1, Bree Paul 0 0-0 0, Alayna Woomer 4 0-0 9, Alayna Greene 1 0-0 2, Claire Lehman 2 0-0 4, Elise Volders 0 0-0 0, Alison Weston 0 0-0 0, Nicole Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Houck 0 0-0 0, Grace Naylor 0 0-0 0, Lenelle Eads 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 2-4 21.
Punxsutawney—49
Danielle Griebel 4 1-1 11, Samantha Griebel 4 0-0 9, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Emily McMahan 1 2-2 4, Avary Powell 8 0-0 16, Olivia Burkett 1 1-4 3, Jolena Wintermeyer 1 0-0 2, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-5 49.
Three-pointers: Tyrone 1 (Woomer), Punxsy 3 (D. Griebel 2, S. Griebel).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A trio of bowlers made this edition of the honor roll among the three leagues that reported information.
Two of those came from the DuBois Juniors league where Amanda Decker and Melia Mitskavich made it for both a top weekly series and top weekly game.
Decker had a 702 series while Mitskavich had a 673 series. But for single games, Mitskavich rolled a 266 while Decker had a 252.
The Gold League saw Kyle Shannon also make it, as he rolled a 770 series and a high game of 278.