Lady Dutch top Brookville
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team improved to 6-0 with a 16-0, 3-inning victory against visiting Brookville on Friday.
Lady Dutch senior Kendall Young tossed a 1-hit shutout, recording all nine out by way of strikeouts. She walked one batter.
Kara Hanslovan, Lindsey Reiter, Avery Eckels amd Jianna gerg all had two hits, with Hanslovan smacking a double. Eckels added two RBIs, with Hanslovan and Gerg each having one. Young also helped her on cause with a double and RBI.
St. marys is right back in action today at State College.
ST. MARYS 16, BROOKVILLE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Brookville 000 — 0
St. Marys (10)60 — 16
Brookville—0
M. McKinley cf 2000, Suhan ss 200, T. McKinley 2b 1010, A. Eble c 1000, Beal 1b 1000, West lf 1000, R. Eble dp 1000, Kammerdine ph 1000, Rush p 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
St. Marys—16
M. Hanslovan ss 1211, O. Eckels 2b 2100, Beimel cf 1111, Young p 3011, K. Hanslovan 3b 3121, Fritz 3b 0000, Surra c 2101, Reiter 1b 2220, A. Eckels dp 3222, Gerg cf-2b 2221, Rolley lf 2210, Benjamin cr 0200. Totals: 21-16-12-8.
Errors: Brookville 5, SMA 0. LOB: Brookville 2, SMA 3. 2B: Young, K. Hanslovan. SAC: M. Hanslovan. SB: M. Hanslovan.
Pitching
Brookville: Rush-2 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 3 BB 0 SO.
SMA: Young-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Rush.
Rams blank Bulldogs, 2-0
JOHNSONBURG — Luke Zimmerman needed just 84 pitches to complete a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over visiting Redbank Valley Friday afternoon.
Zimmerman struck out six and walked three, needing not a lot of offensive help for the win as the Rams scored runs in the first and second innings.
Aiden Zimmerman walked and scored on a two-out passed ball in the first inning. Erik Pianebanco singled and scored on a Nick Myers groundout.
Luke Zimmerman and Derek Beimel each had two hits for the Rams, who improved to 5-2 going into Saturday’s game in Butler against Moniteau.
Mason Clouse, Breckin Minich and Payton Rearick singled for the Bulldogs. Owen and Mason Clouse pitched with each going three inning. Owen started and took the loss, giving up four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs (4-2) host Moniteau Tuesday.
Raiders lose at No. Clarion
FRILLS CORNERS — Scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, North Clarion broke a 2/2 tie and dealt the visiting Brookville Raiders a 6-3 loss Friday afternoon.
Ethan Carll doubled in two runs with one out and Drake Irwin singled in two runs with two outs to put the Wolves (2-6) up 6-2.
The Raiders scored a run in the seventh to set the final when Sergio Sotillo scored on a Ladd Blake groundout.
North Clarion starter and winning pitcher Aiden Hartle struck out 11 and gave up five hits while not walking a batter in 6 2/3 innings before hitting the maximum pitch limit, finishing at 107. Wade Peters got the final out for the save.
Both teams scored twice in the second inning. Pierson Ruhlman singled in a run as did Carter Kessler on an infield single.
Ladd Blake, Pierson Ruhlman, Sam Krug and Kai Kaltenbach threw for the Raiders (1-5) with Ruhlman taking the loss.
The Raiders are scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at Stern Field in DuBois against DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway softball falls
KANE — The Kane softball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings Thursday against visiting Brockway and never looked back to capture a 12-4 victory.
Brockway used two runs in both the third and fifth innings to make things interesting at 8-4, but the Lady Wolves pushed four across the plate in the sixth on their way to the win.
Lady Rover Stephanie Stage finished 2-for-4 with a home run and all four Lady Rover RBIs. Mecca Smith and Taylor Rhed each added two hits with Rhed knocking in a run.
Brockway (2-5) plays at Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
DuBois netters fall
DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team fell in a close matchup with Bradford on Thursday afternoon, 4-3.
After things were tied up at 3-3, it all came down to doubles No. 1 as the Owls duo of Max Smith and Mitchell Strouss took down Brohm Hemke and Jay Parekh, 9-8 (7-3), to notch the win for the visitors.
All in all, a meet coming down to a tiebreaker is a fun and exciting meet,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “I look forward to seeing how the DuBois team evolves.”
Hemke took down Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles while Parekh beat Ward Kennedy, 4-6, 7-5 (12-10), at No. 3 singles.
DuBois’ other victory was Ben Gribik and Jacob Loomis taking down Williams and Peyton Harght, 9-7, in No. 2 doubles.
DuBois (3-3) is at Punxsutawney on Monday.
BRADFORD 4, DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Brohm Hemke (D) def. Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Max Shaw (B) def. Ben Gribik, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Jay Parekh (D) def. Ward Kennedy, 4-6, 7-5 (12-10).
4. Peyton Haight (B) def. Jacob Loomis, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Mitchell Strouss/Shaw (B) def. Hemke/Parekh, 9-8 (7-3).
2. Gribik/Loomis (D) def. Williams/Haight, 9-7.
3. Cooper Haight/Landon Lahrman (B) def. Aaron Webster/Aiden Via, 8-1.
Bradford netters top RoversDUBOIS — The Bradford boys tennis team completed a sweep Thursday afternoon at DuBois high School, as the Owls beat Brockway 6-1 following a 4-3 victory against the Beavers.
Brockway collected its lone win at No. 1 singles, where John Knox bested Ward Kennedy in a third set super tiebreaker, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
BRADFORD 6, BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. John Knox (BW) def. Ward Kennedy, 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.
2. Max Shaw (BR) def. Adam Lin, 6-1, 6-2
3. Mitchell Strouss (BR) def. Damon Tucker, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Cooper Haight (BR) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Peyton Haight/Steven Williams (BR) def. Knox/Lin, 8-3.
2. Bradford def. Tucker/Wilcox, 10-8
3. Austin Tingley/Luke Kern (BR) def. Mason Bundy/Dan Durle, 9-7.