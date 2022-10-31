Rovers finish undefeated
KARNS CITY — The Brockway junior high football team completed a perfect season Thursday in Karns City by defeating the Gremlins, 38-6.
Caleb Daugherty had two touchdown runs and a 2-point conversion run. Aiden Patton had a touchdown run, as well as throwing a touchdown pass to Collin Weir. Elysabeth Myers also ran for a touchdown, while Xavier Schwentner, Zayden Faith and Weir converted two-point attempts.
The Rovers were just as dominant on defense as Patton blocked a punt and Schwentner, Weir and Kyle Kennedy had interceptions.
With the win, Brockway finishes the season 9-0. For the season, the Rovers outscored its opponents 382-72.
Beavers beat Owls
BRADFORD — The DuBois junior high football team beat Bradford by a score of 28-16 on Thursday.
Seth Wilmoth threw three touchdown passes for the Beavers. Dalton Reasinger had a rushing touchdown while Hayat Muhammad, Aaron Eberly and Colton Stubbs all had receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, Wes Clyde had two interceptions and Kendahl Hoare recovered a fumble.
DuBois is now 8-1 on the season and will host Altoona next Thursday at EJ Mansell Stadium with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Three honorees have made this most recent edition of the bowling honor roll with two from the Gold league and one from the Owens Brockway league.
In the Gold league, Jackie Mitskavich rolled a series of 661 and Ray Reed had a single game high of 279.
For the Owens Brockway league, Dan Straub made his mark with a single game of 290.