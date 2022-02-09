Dutch wrestlers beat Kane
KANE — The St. Marys wrestling team ran its record to 8-3 on the season with a 34-25 victory at Kane Wednesday night.
The Flying Dutchmen won six of the 11 weight contested, with there being no matches at 126 and 132.
Andrew Wolfanger, Waylon Wehler and Hunter Chillelli each notched pins for St. Marys, while Aiden Beimel and Cole Neil both won via forfeit. The Dutchmen’s final win came from Lane Dellaquila, who scored a bonus point as well with a major decision.
St. Marys is back in action Friday at Coudersport.
ST. MARYS 34, KANE 25
106 –Aiden Beimel (SM) won by forfeit. (6-0)
113 –Kayin Bard (K) won by forfeit. (6-6)
120 –Cole Neil (SM) won by forfeit .(12-6)
126 –No match. (12-6)
132 –No match. (12-6)
138 –Harley Morris (K) maj. dec. Jaden Wehler, 16-4. (12-10)
145 –Andrew Wolfanger (SM) pinned Reece Bechakas, 2:53. (18-10)
152 –Lane Dellaquilla (SM) maj. dec. Alex Bechakas, 9-1. (22-10)
160 –Luke Ely (K) dec. Isaac Dellaquilla, 3-1. (22-13)
172 –Waylon Wehler(SM) pinned Addison Plants, 1:37. (28-13)
189 –Hunter Chillelli (SM) pinned Logan Johnson, 3:38. (34-13)
215 –Nicholas Asp (K) pinned Ethan Ott, 2:13. (34-19)
285 –Shawn Nystrom (K) won by forfeit. (34-25)