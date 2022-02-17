Lady Dutch beat Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team defeated Bradford, 44-17, on Thursday evening.
Isabelle Caskey led the Lady Dutch with 14 points on the night while Olivia Eckels and Maura Caskey had eight points each.
St. Marys also won the junior varsity contest, 35-27.
Alexa Schneider led St. Marys with eight points as the duo of Rosa DePrater and Ava Johnson added seven a piece.
The Lady Dutch finished its regular season at 17-5 and await District 9 playoffs.
ST. MARYS 44,
BRADFORD 17
Score by Quarters
Bradford 5 4 6 2 — 17
St. Marys 18 16 8 2 — 44
Bradford—17
Benson 3 1-2 10, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Close 0 0-0 0, Stiles 0 0-0 0, Dixon 2 0-0 5, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Schleicher 1 0-0 2, Persichini 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-2 17.
St. Marys—44
Izzy Catalone 3 0-0 6, Jayssa Snelick 2 0-0 4, Olivia Eckels 4 0-0 8, Maura Caskey 4 0-0 8, Isabelle Caskey 7 0-0 14, Abigail Erich 1 0-0 2, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0, Holly Anthony 1 0-0 2, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 0-0 44.
Three-pointers: Bradford 4 (Benson 3, Dixon), St. Marys 0.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — One bowler came within one pin of perfection in this week’s honor roll as there were six total honorees.
In the Scotty’s Donut Classic league, Tim Oswalt rolled a 299. That league also saw Cam Tilson and Antonio Willar each roll separate 279s.
The Sportsmans league had Brandon Orsich make it for both a series and single game with a 752 series and a 279 high game out of Division A. The league’s Division B had Dan Overholser roll a 278.
For the Litts Club league, Jerry Park rolled a single game of 288.