St. Marys best Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team came away with a 5-2 victory over Punxsutawney Thursday during the team’s Senior Night.
Due to on and off rain, all matches were formatted to an eight game pro-set.
Davan Lion defeated Chloe Presloid 8-1 at No. 1 singles. Lady Dutch Emma Gavazzi won against Emily McMahan 8-0 for No. 2 singles and Mya Klaiber beat Brooke Skarbek 8-1 for No. 3 singles.
St. Marys made it 4-for-4 in singles with Rachel Fleming winning against Rachel Porada 8-3.
For No. 1 doubles, the St. Marys duo of Mya Klaiber and Maddy Wittman defeated Emily McMahan and Kaylin Smith 8-3.
Punxsy’s Hannah Pearce and Chloe Aul beat June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel 8-4 and the Lady Chucks team of Hailey Smith and Lexi Matts beat Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter 8-6.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Chloe Presloid, 8-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Emily McMahan, 8-0.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Brooke Skarbek, 8-1.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Rachel Porada, 8-3.
Doubles
1. Klaiber/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. McMahan/Kaylin Smith, 8-3.
2. Hannah Pearce/Chloe Aul (P) def. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel, 8-4.
3. Hailey Smith/Lexi Matts (P) def. Andrea Adamski/Emily Ritter, 8-6.
Port girls top Brockway
PORT ALLEGANY — The Brockway girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday afternoon at Port Allegany as the Lady Rovers dropped a 2-1 contest to the Lady Gators.
Eva Bisbey scored Brockway’s lone goal, while Evin Stauffer and Jessica Borowsky found the back of the net for the Lady Gators.
Brockway plays at Brookville on Monday.
ECC spikes Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders swept the Ridgway Lady Elkers 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday night.
Lady Crusader Tori Newton led the way with 12 kills followed by Madison Marzullo and Reagan Bauer with six kills each. Gabby Weisner and Moira Stanisch earned 13 points and 12 points, respectively, from the service line.
“Our libero and team captain Abby Hasselman has been out for the past few games and it was nice to have her back tonight,” ECC coach Tricia Bauer said. “She adds a spark to our team. We were trying a few new things tonight. Trying to make some adjustments for the rest of the season. Our passing was much better tonight and that allowed us to run a better attack. We still need to clean up our unforced errors but I feel like we are headed in the right direction.”
Elk County Catholic will be back in action Saturday at the Warren Tournament.
Brockway junior high ties
BROCKWAY — The Brockway 7th and 8th grade football team tied Cameron County 52-52 in an offensive shootout on Sept. 9th in Brockway.
Carter Himes led the Rovers’ offensive attack, throwing seven touchdown passes and running for one more.
Gage Park hauled in three of Himes’ touchdown passes, while Eric Lindemuth had two. Kolton Kahle and Xavier Schwentner had one each.
Defensively, Devin Suplizio and Himes had fumble recoveries, and Kahle had an interception.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning League held a shamble event last week with the trio of Jeff Norris, Don Guthridge and Joe Geppart taking top honors with a winning score of 214.
Second place went to the trio of Butch Martell, Bob Fornauf and John Averill with a score of 217. Rounding out the top three was the team of Tim Pleacher, Bob Smiley and Joe Geppart — as they shot a 220.
Martell was closest to the pin on hole No. 3. Ray Lockitski had the shortest drive on hole No. 12, while Jerry Sanko had the closest second shot on hole No. 16.
Bowling Honor Roll
One area bowler made this week’s honor roll, as it was Andy Werner — who competed in the Scotty’s Donuts League. Werner rolled a high game of a 288 and threw a three-game series of 836.