Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A handful of are bowlers enjoyed big nights on the lanes recently and earned a spot on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In the youth leagues, Melia Mitskavich posted a 257 game as part of a 654 series in the DuBois, while Amanda Decker had a 255 game in the same league.
Up in the adult leagues, Casey Wolfe recorded a 279 game in Town & Country, while Dalton Doverspike had a 279 game in the Owens-Brockway League Stephen Pierce also rolled 755 series in Week 9 action of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.