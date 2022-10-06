ECC defeats Johnsonburg
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team swept Johnsonburg on Thursday, 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.
“The girls played a great game tonight,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “It was another all around team effort. The girls really meshed and played with intensity from the first serve until the last point was scored. We had a nearly perfect serving game tonight. The team combined for 11 aces and only two missed serves in the match.
Kiri Emmert had 31 assists. Tori Newton had 11 kills, Madison Marzullo had 10 kills and two blocks, Reagan Bauer and Maddie Bierley had six kills each with Bierley also chipping in two blocks.
“Lucy Klawuhn, Gabby Weisner, and Tessa Fledderman passed the ball exceptionally well tonight,” Bauer said. “I am really happy with this win tonight. We had a game plan going into tonight’s game and I was impressed with the girl’s execution of it. I have been pushing them harder in practice and asking more from them.”
The Lady Crusaders also won the JV contest, 25-7, 25-6.
ECC (9-0) hosts Sheffield on Tuesday for Senior Night while Johnsonburg also plays again Tuesday, hosting Bradford.
Punxsy sweeps Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Kinsee Barnett’s 11 kills and three service aces helped pace the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team to a straight set, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win over Brookville on Pink Night for cancer awareness Thursday night.
Samantha Griebel and Ciara Toven finished with eight and seven kills respectively while Danielle Griebel finished with 28 set assists and 16 digs as the Lady Chucks improved to 6-7.
Brookville (2-12) got six kills from Jullie Monnoyer. Reggan Olson had a strong night serving, 14 points over the first two sets including nine in the first set.
Punxsutawney visits Keystone Monday while the Lady Raiders host Kane Tuesday.
Brockway falls to Bradford
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers volleyball team fell to Bradford in straight sets Thursday night, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23.
Lady Rover Kalina Powell had three aces and 22 digs while teammates Savannah Ross had one kill, 12 assist three digs, Stephanie Stage had three kills and five digs, Lauren Rendos had four kills and 13 digs and Sophia Schmader had two kills and 11 digs.
Brockway plays again on Tuesday at Ridgway.
Bowling Honor Roll
A total of four bowlers made this edition of the honor roll among two leagues.
Scott Meholick rolled a 757 series in the Fat Kids Sports Bar league while league mate Andy Werner rolled a 279 single game.
The Sportsmans league then saw Jackie Mitskavich bowl and series of 692 while Rich Pothoven had a single game of 278.