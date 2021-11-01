DuBois junior high wins 2
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team beat Bradford, 50-6, Thursday at Mansell Stadium.
Jaxson Hanzely had four touchdowns in the game. Trey Wingard had a rushing touchdown, threw a touchdown pass and ran in a couple of two-point conversions.
Malachi Domitrovich also added a a rushing touchdown, while Sammy Deeb threw a touchdown pass to Landon Buchanan. Wingard also tossed two point conversion passes to Grady Galiczynski and Austin Anable.
That victory came on the heels of capturing a 30-8 win at Hollidaysburg two weeks ago.
Hanzely had another four touchdown night — two rushing and two receiving. Wingard tossed two touchdown passes and ran in two 2 point conversions. Harvey Klinger and Ethan Risch each recovered a fumble on defense.
DuBois (6-1-1) closes out the season at Altoona on Wednesday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Rovers jr. high wins finale
BROCKWAY — The Brockway 7th/8th grade football team concluded its season Wednesday in Brockway with a 34-0 win against Ridgway, the Rovers third shutout of the season.
Carter Himes ran for a touchdown and threw for two more — one to Gage Park and the other to Kolton Kahle. Landon Thompson had two touchdown runs, while Tyler Burkett added two 2-point conversions.
On defense, Himes and Burkett both had interceptions and Madox Decke a fumble recovery.
With the victory, the Rovers ended their season with a record of 5-3-1.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor roll features a trio of area bowlers.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic league once again produced multiple honorees. Brandon Smith rolled a 278 game as part of an 801 series, while Bergman recorded a 764 series that featured a 276 game.
Jackie Mitskavich also had a 256 game as part of a 654 series in Division A of the Sportsmans league.