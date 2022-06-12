Senators top Lumberjacls
REYNOLDSVILLE — In the second game of a home and home series, Sykesville defeated the DuBois Lumberjacks, 5-1, in Federation League baseball action Sunday.
The Senators also won, 9-7, on Thursday at Showers Field.
On Sunday, Sykesville’s Dan Wascovich and the Lumberjacks’ Dayne Bauman hooked up in a pitchers dual that took 1 hour and 26 minutes to complete.
The game was scoreless after three, and it was DuBois that struck first when Al Pasternak hammered a solo homer in the fourth. That proved to be the only run Wascovich allowed as he tossed a four-hitter gthat featured four strikeouts and two walks.
Sykesville promptly countered Pasternak’s homer with a blast of its own in the bottom half of the fourth.
Devon Walker led off and was hit by pitch. Jake Felix then doubled before Shane Price hit a 3-run homer.
Sykesville adding two runs in the fifth on consecutive singles by Jake Mowrey, Brandon Sicheri, and Devon Walker. Price added a sacrifice fly. Sicheri had three singles and Walker two singles, while Price knocked in four of the Senators five runs
Sykesville is now 3-2, while the Lumberjacks are 0-5.
Brickley hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Will Brickley used an 8-iron to record a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 9 at Beechwoods Golf Course on Thursday. Brickley’s ace was witnessed by Hugh Brickley.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a Scramble/Shamble this past week, and the trio of Bert Schenk, Don Guthridge and Joe Geppart took home top honors with a 268.
Second place went to Butch Martell, Mike Soble, Tom Herzing and Jack Wolfgang with a 281, while Jeff Norris, Jerry Sanko and Bob Fornauf came in third at 287.
Norris had the second closest shot on No. 3, while Soble made the longest putt on No. 9. Tom Lingenfelter was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Jack Gahr and Jim London shot a 70 to capture first-place honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action on Wednesday.
Jim McAfoos and Ed Serge came in second with a 72, while Colton Gearhart and Carter Vos were third with a 73.
London had the second closest shot on No. 1, while Steve Davis was closest to the pin on No. 5. Vos made the longest putt on No. 7.
Dan Stamler shot a 35 for low gross honors and tied London for low net at 33.