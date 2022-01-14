ECC boys defeat St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team notched a 51-30 win over its crosstown rival St. Marys on Friday evening.
Luke Jansen led the Crusaders with 19 points while Jordan Wasko added 13.
Tanner Fox led the Flying Dutchmen in scoring with eight while Quin Gavazzi had seven.
The Crusaders also won the JV contest, 41-25.
Will Wortman led ECC with 16 points as Lance O’Neill had 14.
Dan Schutz led St. Marys with 10.
St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney on Tuesday while ECC is in action next on Friday as they host Ridgway.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51, ST. MARYS 30
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 4 10 7 9 — 30
ECC 9 8 15 19 — 51
St. Marys—30
Tanner Fox 4 0-0 8, Tyler Mitchell 1 2-4 4, Hunter Hetrick 3 0-0 6, Ryan Bille 2 0-0 5, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedzinski 0 0-0 0, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-0 7, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0, Brandon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 30.
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 6 0-0 13, Luke Jansen 7 3-3 19, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Adam Straub 2 1-3 5, Charlie Briendel 2 3-4 8, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4, Will Wortman 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 51.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Bille), ECC 4 (Jansen 2, Wasko, Breindel).
Lady Raiders top Bradford
BROOKVILLE — Alayna Haight and Jordan Cook scored double figures and the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won its first District 9 League game with a 44-26 win at home against Bradford Friday night.
Haight scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half as the Lady Raiders (4-5 overall, 1-1 D9 League) led 18-10 at halftime before outscoring Bradford (1-7) 26-16 in the second half.
Cook scored 12 points, 10 of them coming in the second half.
Brookville is scheduled to host St. Marys Monday in a makeup game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 22.