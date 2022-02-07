BEA rallies past Dutchmen
WINGATE — The St. Marys Dutchmen basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Bald Eagle Area on Monday, 38-37, in overtime.
St. Marys (3-15) held a 25-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Bald Eagle tied it up to send it to overtime at 35-35 as the Bald Eagles made its free throws in OT to seal the win.
Quin Gavazzi led the Dutchmen with 13 points while Tanner Fox had 12.
St. Marys also fell in the JV game, 35-33. In that contest, the duo of Dan Schutz and Augie Secco had 10 each.
The Dutchmen are back in action Wednesday as they host Punxsutawney.
BALD EAGLE AREA 38, ST. MARYS 37, OT
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 5 8 12 10 2 — 37
Bald Eagle 4 2 8 21 3 — 38
St. Marys—37
Tanner Fox 6 0-0 12, Anthony Nedinski 1 0-1 2, Tyler Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Quin Gavazzi 4 1-2 13, Hunter Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Zack Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 1 1-2 3, Ryan Bille 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-7 37.
Bald Eagle Area—38
Kahale Burns 0 3-6 3, Chase Thompson 2 0-0 5, Alex Gavlock 1 0-0 3, Tyler Serb 2 0-0 6, Ethan Koleno 1 1-2 3, Cam Watkins 1 7-10 9, Blaze Angellotti 3 3-6 9. Totals: 10 14-24 38.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi 4), Bald Eagle 4 (Serb 2, Thompson, Gavlock).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Plenty of bowlers made this edition of the honor roll, highlighted by two from the DuBois Juniors league and two perfect games.
Melia Mitskavich bowled a perfect 300 and had a 716 series while Amanda Decker had a top game of 253 and a series of 679.
Mitskavich made it in the Sportsmans league as well, rolling a 734 series and a high single game of 268.
The Sportsmans league also had perfect bowler, as Dan Overholser rolled a 300 and had a series of 760.
In the Gold League, Chuck Dietz bowled a single game of 279.
Ryan Mitskavich made the honor roll with a 755 series in the Town & Country league, while Scott Mowrey’s 279 single game and Jamie Wood’s 278 in the Owens-Brockway league rounded out the list.
Saints to hire Dennis Allen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club.
ESPN first reported the Saints’ decision to promote from within after the club also had interviewed outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He was their secondary coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver’s defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with Oakland Raiders in 2012.