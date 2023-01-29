DCS hoops split with CCA
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School girls and boys basketball teams split its contests with Calvarly Christian Academy on Friday evening. The girls picked up a decisive 46-13 win while the boys fell in a close contest, 55-46.
For the girls, the Lady Eagles shut out CCA in the first quarter and allowed just two points in the second quarter as they held a 29-2 halftime lead.
Freshman Ella Shenkle led DCS with 16 points and also had eight rebounds. Teammate senior Grace Deitch had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds while Hannah McCabe and Lily Shenkle had eight points each.
In the boys game, the Eagles led 17-13 after the first quarter before and trailed by one at half before a 30-22 second half by CCA downed the Eagles.
Isaac Smith led DCS with 21 points, including five three-pointers. Teammates Devin Powell had nine points and Caden Delarme had eight.
Both teams are back in action tonight at the Johnstown Christian School with the girls (11-2) playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys (1-13) at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 46,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 13
Score by Quarters
DCC 11 18 8 9 — 46
CCA 0 2 11 0 — 13
DuBois Christian School—46
Grace Deitch 5 4-6 14, Hannah McCabe 4 0-0 8, Lily Shenkle 4 0-0 8, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 7 2-2 16, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-8 46.
Calvary Christian Academy—13
Kya Kuhstos 0 0-0 0, Bethany Lane 0 0-0 0, Addic Bush 0 0-0 0, Macaroni Mills 3 0-0 6, Maddie Ayers 3 0-0 7, Eva Penning 0 0-0 0, Olivia Mills 0 0-0 0, Bethany Suttles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 0-0 13.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, CCA 1 (Penning).
BOYS
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 46
Score by Quarters
DCC 17 5 8 15 — 46
CCA 13 12 10 20 — 55
DuBois Christian School—46
Devin Powell 4 0-0 9, Landon Whitaker 2 0-4 4, Caleb Kuruvilla 2 0-0 4, Isaac Smith 8 0-0 21, Caden Delarme 4 0-0 8, Connor Delarme 0 0-0 0, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 0-4 46.
Calvary Christian Academy—55
Noah Bush 3 2-2 8, Tyrell Lapp 5 3-7 13, Paiton Zimmerman 3 0-2 7, Micah Lloyd 5 0-1 10, Ben Slushed 2 0-0 5, Jackson Suttles 4 2-4 14. Totals: 22 7-16 55.
Three-pointers: DCS 6 (Smith 5, Powell), CCA 6 (Suttles 4, Zimmerman, Slushed).