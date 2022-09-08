Rovers blank Forest Area
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team blanked visiting Forest Area, 2-0, Thursday evening at Frank Varischetti Field.
Evan Botwright and Dylan Bash scored for Brockway, while Vinny Cavalline had an assist for the Rovers.
Lady Crusaders beat Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team took down Punxsutawney, 3-1, on Thursday night at Benzinger Park.
Punxsutawney hosts DuBois on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. while ECC plays again Wednesday at Brockway.
Punxsy sweeps Brookville
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team swept Brookville, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13 Thursday night.
Ciara Toven powered the Lady Chucks with 10 kills, while Samantha Griebel had 7. Kinsee Barnett added 5 kills Danielle Griebel recorded 28 assists, four aces and four digs for Punnxsy. Lexi Poole had four aces as well.
Brooke Stephens had nine service points for Brookville.
Lady Rovers fall to ECC
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team swept visiting Brockway, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19, Thursday night.
Savannah Ross led Brockway with five kills, six assists and two digs, while Kalina Powell had one kill, two blocks and 12 digs. Lauren Rendos added three kills and seven digs, while Stephanie Stage two kills and four digs. Samantha Barber posted nine digs.
Punxsy netters win
BROCKWAY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team took six of seven from the Brockway Lady Rovers on Thursday afternoon.
Punxsy swept all four singles contests, with Chloe Presloid winning No. 1 over Taylor Rhed, 6-3, 6-0. Emily McMahan dispatched Leah Trunzo, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Brooke Skarbek beat Emma Miller, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3. Rachael Porada completed the sweep at No. 4 with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hallie Welsh.
For doubles, Brockway’s lone point on the night came at doubles No. 1, with Rhed and Miller beating McMahan and Skarbek, 8-6.
Punxy’s Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven beat Trunzo and Welsh, 8-2, at No. 2 while Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello beat Alia Mosier and Kassi Trucker, 8-0.
Brockway travels to Clearfield Monday while Punxsy plays at Oil City on Thursday.
AML girls golf results
LUMBER CITY — Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, Punxsutawney and Ridgway girls golfers picked up wins against Curwensville on Thursday at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course, as Curwensville had only two players.
Team-wise, DuBois had the lowest of the day with a 224, led by Alexas Pfeufer’s 48. Other scorers were Jordan Watt’s 53, Sydney Graham’s 59 and Ashtyn Buzard’s 64.
Brookville shot a 264 and was second of the three teams having enough for a score with Audrey Barrett and Mauve Jordan shooting 62s.
Punxsy shot a 270 with Kendall Crouser and Cam Hall shooting 64s.
Skylar Pentz shot a 53 for Curwensville — tied for the second lowest score of the day.
The league is back in action with Ridgway hosting Wednesday.