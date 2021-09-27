Punxsy spikes North Clarion
FRILLS CORNERS — The Punxsutawney volleyball team swept host North Clarion, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21, Monday night to improve its record to 3-5.
“The team showed great spirit tonight against North Clarion,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “In the first two sets, we had to come back form early deficits. We are able to fight our way back into each set during the middle part of the set. After that, we pushed points to win those sets.
“The second set went to overtime, and with the game tied at 24, we were able to get that 25 point. In a win by 2 set, getting that advantage is very important. With the serve, Danielle (Griebel) was able to make a great serve for us to get that 26th point.
“In the third set, we started out really fast and were able to keep our rallies going and prevented North Clarion from coming back in that set.”
Griebel engineered the Punxsy offense with 20 assists. Samantha Griebel led the way with six kills, while Ciara Toven and Emily Dobbins had five and four, respectively. Toven also had two aces, while Dobbins had one.
Emma Galando recorded 10 digs, with Alyssa Cambell and Kaylee Guidice each having three digs.
Punxsy lost the JV match in three sets.
The Lady Chucks are back in action tonight at home against St. Marys.
ECC sweeps Sheffield
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders swept Sheffield at home on Monday evening, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-11.
Moira Stanisch and Gabby Weisner each had seven aces. Tori Newton had six kills followed by Maddie Bierley with four kills and one block.
“It was nice to play in our own gym tonight and to get everyone on the team playing time,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “This was only our second home game so far this year. We kept our unforced low and that is what I love.”
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Thursday as they host St. Marys.
St. Marys edges Bradford
ST. MARYS — It took a fifth and deciding set for the St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team to come away with a victory over Bradford Monday night as they picked up a hard-fought 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9 win.
Lindsey Reiter had 10 kills and nine assists while Rylee Nicklas had 13 assists and 11 aces. Holly Anthony also had nine kills.
“It was a good win for us, the girls never gave up,” St. Marys coach Missy Nicklas said. “Kylie Schutz, Olivia Dunmire and Lauren Mosier gave our setters some nice passes to work with and we were able to run our offense.”
St. Marys also won the JV contest, 25-16, 11-25, 16-14.
The Lady Dutch are back in action tonight as they travel to Punxsutawney.
Lady Dutch soccer tops Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch soccer team took a 3-1 home win over Kane Monday afternoon.
Gianna Surra scored the first goal for St. Marys with an assist from Izzy Catalone. Kane’s Emily Stephen then scored off a corner kick.
Lady Dutch Anna Lundin scored from an assist from Rachelle Fritz and Lucy Hayes scored off an assist from Jenna Mazzaferro.
There were no goals in the second half.
Olivia Eckels made three saves in the net while Kane’s Charlotte Hillard made 21 saves in net.
St. Marys in back in action today as they travel to Smethport.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There was only one person to make this week’s honor roll. That honor went to Joe Swisher from the Gold League, as Swisher rolled a perfect game 300.
Reds pounds Pirates, 13-1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 on Monday to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.
Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times