Bowling Honor Roll
Three people made this week’s Honor Roll — all of which came out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic league.
Tyler McIntosh rolled a 751 series. For single games, Matt Klebacha bowled a 287 while Brad Young picked up a 276.
