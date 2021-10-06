Lady Dutch soccer wins
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch soccer team took down Port Allegany/Smethport on Wednesday evening by a 5-1 final.
Port Allegany’s Evin Stauffer scored 43 seconds into the game off a cross by Alliyah Penick. But the Lady Dutch fought back and took a 3-1 lead at the half.
Gianna Surra scored off a cross from Lucy Hayes. Jenna Mazzaferro then scored two goals to cap off the first half scoring.
In the second half, Gabby Pistner scored two goals. One was assisted by Surra and the other one occurred when Pistner crashed the net.
Olivia Eckels made 10 saves for the Lady Dutch, who are back in action tonight when they travel to Warren.
Brockway junior high rolls
BRADFORD — The Brockway 7th/8th grade football team beat Bradford, 44-6, last Thursday night in Bradford.
Carter Himes threw six touchdown passes for the Rovers. Landon Thompson caught four of TD passes, while Gage Park had the other two.
Tyler Burkett had a touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion. Xavier Schwentner had an interception for the Rovers.
Brockway plays again tonight in Kane at 6 p.m.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The trio of Alan Groves, Walt Kosiba and Terry Stockdale shot a 224 to take home top honors in Beechwood Golf Course Thursda Morning Senior League action last week.
Second went to Bert Schenk, Bob Fornauf, Doug Powell and John Averill with a 233, while Gary Snyder, Tom Herzing and Jeff Norris were third with a 234.
John Showers was closest to the pin on No. 7, while Bob Smiley made the longest putt on No. 10 and had the second closest shot on No. 16.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Bob Muth and Jim London captured first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League action last week with a 72.
The teams of Colton Gearhart-Teresa Kennis and Craig Bukousky-Greg Kennis Sr. tied for second with 75s.
Mark Spila made the longest putt on No. 1, while Kennis Sr. was closest to the pin on No. 8. Bukousky had the closest second shot on No. 9.
Jim McAfoos, Nate Crawford and Bukousky all tied for the low gross of the day with a 38, Cork Egolf had the low net with a 34.