Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The lone player to earn a spot on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is Will Wayne, who rolled a 273 game in Division B of the Sportsmans league.
Penn State women fall
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals led No. 10 Indiana to a 70-40 victory over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game on Monday night.
Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and Ali Patberg added 15 for the Hoosiers (6-2), who shot over 50% from the field and were 6 for 14 from 3-point range, while the Lady Lions shot 33.9% from the field and made just two of 16 3-point attempts.
Cardaño-Hillary, who missed all 10 of her shots against No. 2 N.C. State on Dec. 2, made three 3s on Monday.
Makenna Marisa led Penn State (4-5) with 21 points.