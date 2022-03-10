Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Seven bowlers made this edition of the honor roll.
Jeff Sedor bowled a high game of 297 in the Litts Club league — which was the highest single game score of the week.
In the Sportsmans league in Division A, Jackie Mitskavich had a series of 710 and a high game of 259.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic league had Kyle Shannon bowl a 776 series and a high game of 275.
In DuBois Juniors league play, Melia Mitskavich bowled a 717 series and a 269 high game. Makayla Nicastro also made honors with a series of 657.
Two bowlers emerged from the Town & Country league, as Cody Wolfe and John Hilliard each rolled single games of 279 and 277, respectively.