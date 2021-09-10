Cardinals win opener
COUDERSPORT — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer team opened its season in thrilling fashion Friday with a 3-2 double-overtime victory at Coudersport.
Kyan Peck and Luke Fragle scored goals in regulation for DCC before Andrey Bell netted the game-winner with seven minutes left in double overtime.
The Cardinals (1-0) are back in action today at home against West Forest at 12:30 p.m.
DCS girls soccer wins
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team ran its record to 3-0 on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Calvary Christian Academy.
The Lady Eagles dominated the first 40 minutes, outshooting Calvary Christian 11-1. However, DuBois Christian couldn’t find the back of the net despite all those shots and went to the half in a scoreless game.
DuBois Christian finally broke the ice in the 49th minute on a goal by Rorrie Maynard. Emily Deitch and Grace Deitch each added goals from there, with the assists going to Fiona Riss and Hannah McCabe, respectively.
The Lady Eagles, who played at Johnstown Christian School Friday, are off until this Friday when they play at Great Commission.
Dutchmen golfers beat Rovers
BROCKWAY — The St. Marys boys golf team downed St. Marys on Friday afternooon 221-245.
The Dutch had the medalist in Lucas Benjamin, who carded a 39. Teammate Ethan Schlimm added a 42, while Cole Cousins had a 44 and Anthony Nedzinski tallied a 47.
For the Rovers, Dylen Coder had the low round with a 46. Both Weston Pisarchick and Troy Johnson carded 47s, while Daniel Shugarts had a 52. Kaden Coulter rounded out the scoring with a 53.
Ridgway falls at Bradford
BRADFORD — The Ridgway boys golf team fell to host Bradford 219-231 at the Pennhills Country Club.
Bradford’s Spence Cornelius was the medalist with a 36.
The Elkers low round was carded by Collin Porter, who had a 42. Logan Jordan added a 45, while both Kole Asti and Aiden Zimmerman had 48s.