St. Marys LL baseball wins
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League All-Star baseball team opened District 10 play with a 10-0, 5-inning victory against Bradford Sunday at Memorial Park.
Jack Breindel tossed a no-hitter for St. Marys. He had 13 strikeouts and and two walks, which were Bradford’s lone runners of the day.
St. Marys grabbed the lead with three runs in the first before tacking on another in the third. A big six-run bottom of the fifth eventually ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Dom Muccio was 2-for-2 with two doubles for St. Marys, while Peyton Wendel was also 2-for-2. Landon Smith went 2-for-4, with Bryce Pistner, Paxton Herzing and Kai Caskey all adding doubles.
St. Marys now plays at Kane on Thursday in a winners’ bracket game, while Bradford has an elimination contest at Smethport/Mt. Jewett on Tuesday.
Hunter-trapper course
PENFIELD — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 20, from 6-9:30 p.m.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to July 19 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to purchase a hunting license.
Brockway 3-on-3 hoops
BROCKWAY — A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held on Monday, July 4 on the new courts next to Frank Varischetti Field as part of Brockway’s annual Old Fashion 4th of July celebration.
The tournament will feature the following divisions — elementary, 7th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, and a men’s and women’s open division. Cost is $10 per person and is payable the day of the event. Checks can be made payable to Brockway Basketball Booster Club.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on tournament day for all divisions except the Men’s open, with games getting underway at 9 a.m. Registration for the Men’s Open Division is at 9:30 a.m. with games to follow.
The roster size is capped at a maximum of four players, and each team must play in the bracket/division of the oldest player on the team. A player mat play up in an age division but not down.
All players will receive a shirt, with the winning team also getting a championship shirt. All championship and runner-up teams will be eligible to compete in the Tournament of Champions, an event sponsored by the DuBois Dream that will be held in DuBois later this summer.
People with questions can contact Rick Clark at rclark@brockway.k12.pa.us or by phone at (814) 771-0505.