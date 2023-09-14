Punxsy golf goes 4-0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks golf team went 4-0 on Thursday as they hosted the Allegheny Mountain League match.
Punxsy shot a 224 for the low score of the day as Brockway carded a 230, DuBois had a 233 and Brookville had a 253. Curwensville did not field a team on Thursday as Punxsy picked up a forfeit victory.
Katherine Crago was the medalist as she carded a 50 for the Lady Chucks. Molly Davis added a 52, Cam Hall shot a 60 and Caleigh Smelko added a 62.
Brockway’s scoring included Aaliyah Witherite (53), Lexi Moore (57), Sarah Huegler (58) and Julia Werner (62).
DuBois’ Alma Blakeslee led her team with a 53. She was followed by Sydney Graham (55), Olivia Imbrogno (62) and Chase Sacks (63).
Scoring for Brookville was Grace Molnar (57), Natalie Himes (63), Bethany Hack (66) and Gabby McLaughlin (67).
PUNXSUTAWNEY—224
Katherine Crago 50, Molly Davis 52, Cam Hall 60, Caleigh Smelko 62. Others: Dannika Brocious 65, Kendall Couser 68.
BROCKWAY—230
Aaliyah Witherite 53, Lexi Moore 57, Sarah Huegler 58, Julia Werner 62. Others: Alyssa Yanick 70, Alexis Laubacker 72.
DuBOIS—233
Alma Blakeslee 53, Sydney Graham 55, Olivia Imbrogno 62, Chase Sacks 63. Others: Jennifer Carlson 67, Ashtyn Buzard 68.
BROOKVILLE—253
Grace Molnar 57, Natalie Himes 63, Bethany Hack 66, Gabby McLaughlin 67. Others: Rialley Kalgren 68.
Beavers blank Gremlins
KARNS CITY — The DuBois boys soccer team improved to 7-1 on the year with a 3-0 shutout of Karns City.
Isaac Brigger had a hat trick for all of the DuBois goals on the night as Thai Tran assisted on the first two and Kyan Peck assisted on the third one.
DuBois goalkeeper Austin Brown notched the shutout in net as the shutout marked the sixth straight for the squad.
The Beavers are back on the pitch Monday at 7:30 p.m. as they host Ridgway.
ECC drops Ridgway
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders soccer team beat Ridgway, 3-2, in the first round of the Elk County Tournament on Thursday.
Leah Piccirillo scored two goals while Seanna VanAlstine added the third. Sami Straub had two assists and VanAlstine also had an assist.
Lady Crusader goalkeeper Emily Mourer had six saves as ECC had 41 shots on goal compared to eight by the Lady Elkers.
The ECC win moves them into Saturday’s title game at noon against St. Marys, who dropped Kane 10-1 in the other semifinal, while Ridgway plays in the consolation game at 10 a.m. against Kane.
DuBois falls to Karns City
KARNS CITY — The DuBois girls soccer team fell, 2-1, to Karns City in double overtime on Thursday.
Emily Graeca scored DuBois’ lone goal on the evening.
The Lady Beavers are back in action Monday as they host Ridgway at 5:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Four bowlers made this edition of the honor roll. All made honors in one league and also by rolling a single game high.
In the Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday League, Ryan Mitskavich had a high game of 290.
Mitskavich was joined in honors by a trio of league-mates in Brandon Cryster, Austin Troutman and Cam Tilson — they all rolled 279s.