Lady Beavers blank Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois girls soccer team continued its strong start to the season Wednesday with a 1-0 win at rival Bradford.
Emily Graeca netted the game’s lone goal on a penalty kick, while Lady Beaver keeper Jasmine Carney recorded a clean sheet. Carney made a big save on a Lady Owl penalty kick late in the second half to preserve the shutout.
DuBois, which has now won four games in six days, is right back in action tonight at Brockway.
ECC girls beat Port Allegany
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 home win over Port Allegany on Wednesday.
Both goals came in the second half as Sami Straub scored on an unassisted goal and then Seanna VanAlstine scored on a penalty kick.
Emily Mourer had a shutout, making seven saves.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Tuesday at Brookville.