ECC beats Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders basketball team picked up a 41-27 win over Johnsonburg on Tuesday evening.
The Crusaders held an 18-13 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half, outscoring the Rams 23-14.
Jordan Wasko led the Crusaders with 13 points while Adam Straub and Charlie Breindel added in eight each.
Luke Zimmerman led the Rams with eight points with Aaron Myers and Isaiah Jackson each scoring five.
In junior varsity action, the Crusaders won 50-46. Ben Paul and Will Wortman led the team in scoring with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Eric Hoffman led the game for the Rams with 17 points while Jackson had 14.
Johnsonburg is back in action tonight as they host Bradford at 7:30 p.m. Elk County Catholic is back on the court Friday as they visit Brookville for a 3:30 p.m. tip.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 41,
JOHNSONBURG 27
Score by Quarters
Elk County 10 8 9 14 — 41
Johnsonburg 8 5 5 9 — 27
Elk County Catholic—41
Jordan Wasko 4 2-3 13, Luke Jansen 2 1-4 5, Michael Jacobs 0 1-2 1, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Colby Nussbaum 2 2-2 6, Adam Straub 3 2-2 8, Charlie Breindel 2 1-2 8, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-15 41.
Johnsonburg—27
Eric Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Kole Asti 1 0-0 2, Aaron Myers 2 0-0 5, Jake Lobaugh 1 0-0 3, Luke Zimmerman 2 2-2 8, Jefferson Freeburg 2 0-0 4, Jack Elmquist 0 0-0 0, Eli Perez 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Jackson 2 1-2 5.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Jordan Wasko 3, Charlie Breindel), Johnsonburg 4 (Luke Zimmerman 2, Aaron Myers, Jake Lobaugh).
DAMS wrestling results
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Middle School wrestling team competed at the Huntingdon Bearcat Classic on Saturday and came home with six medalists.
Samson Deeb was the Beavers’ lone champion, while Antonio Giambanco placed second. Owen McCleary and Max Dombroski both were third, while Carter Genevero and Shawn Hall came in sixth.
DuBois finished seventh as a team with 85 points. Brookville was the only other area team there and was 12th with 48 points. Chestnut Ridge (200) won the team crown, while host Huntingdon was second with 171.