Punxsy girls win big
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks girls basketball team extended its undefeated season to 13 straight wins on Friday night with a decisive 55-27 win over West Shamokin.
Punxsutawney outscored West Shamokin 47-15 in the first half as the both teams saw a running clock in the entire second half.
Senior Chloe Presloid led the Lady Chucks with 19 points and seven steals. Teammates Samantha Griebel had nine points while Olivia Burkett added eight. Danielle Griebel had four points and led Punxsy in assists with six.
Punxsutawney (13-0) is back in action next week as they host Brookville on Tuesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 55, WEST SHAMOKIN 27
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 24 23 7 1 — 55
West S. 8 7 10 2 — 27
Punxsutawney—55
Chloe Presloid 7 1-2 19, Danielle Griebel 2 0-2 4, Samantha Griebel 3 1-1 9, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 2 1-1 5, Olivia Burkett 3 1-3 8, Emily McMahan 2 0-0 6, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-9 55.
West Shamokin—27
Maria Young 0 0-0 0, Madi Kiern 1 0-0 2, Lily Jordan 3 0-2 6, Bailey Conrad 1 6-6 8, Melissa Spohn 3 2-4 8, Josie Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Melena Stewart 0 0-0 0, Aleya Talmadge 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 8-12 27.
Three-pointers: Punxsy (Presloid 4, S. Griebel 2, McMahan 2, Burkett), West S. 1 (Talmadge).
Lady Rovers fall at Kane
KANE — The Brockway girls basketball team saw a two-game win streak come to an end Friday night in Kane as the host Lady Wolves came away with a 52-25 victory.
Brockway got into first-half foul trouble as starters Madelyn Schmader (4), Raegan Gelnette (3) and Sophia Schmader (3) were saddled with three or more fouls.
Kane’s Mia Anderson took advantage of that, scoring 10 of her game-high 22-points in the second period.
Madelyn Schamder still posted a double-double despite her foul troubles, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gelnette added seven points.
Brockway (4-11) will host a pair of games this coming week on special nights. DuBois Central Catholic comes to town on Tuesday for the team’s Make-A-Wish Night, while the Lady Rovers host DuBois Saturday afternoon in the teams’ annual Pink Game.
KANE 52, BROCKWAY 25
Score by Quarters
Brockway 6 6 8 5 — 25
Kane 12 14 10 16 — 52
Brockway—52
Sophia Schmader 1 1-2 3, Mya Freemer 1 0-0 2, Rheanna Spinda 1 0-0 2, Mallory Smith 0 1-2 1, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelentte 3 1-3 7, Madelyn Schmader 2 5-10 10. Totals: 8 8-18 25.
Kane—52
Jekielek 1 1-3 3, Anderson 9 3-6 22, Hillman 1 4-6 6, Smith 3 1-3 7, Tigani 1 0-1 2, Haight 4 0-0 8, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Iak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-19 52.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (M. Schmader), Kane 1 (Anderson).
DAMS wrestlers beat Owls
BRADFORD — The DuBois junior high wrestling team beat host Bradford, 8-18, Thursday night.
The Beavers got falls from Carter Genevro, Seth Wilmoth, and Shane Kerner, while Brandt Bash picked a technical fall. Kinley Knisley, Jordan Bowser, Peyton Geer, Evan Dixon, Shawn Hall, Blaze Bogacki, and Nathaniel Clark all also won in the dual meet.
During the exhibition matches, Knisley, Tony Rodriguez and Clark all recorded pins.
DuBois (5-1) hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.