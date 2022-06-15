Grays down Clearfield, 8-2
BROOKVILLE — Keeping its unbeaten record intact in the Federation League, the Brookville Grays downed the Clearfield Legion Post 6 8-2 Wednesday night at McKinley Field.
The Grays (5-0) scored in all but one of their six at-bats and led from start to finish as Jamison Rhoades pitched the final five scoreless innings to get the win. After relieving Blaise Roush in the third inning, Rhoades allowed two hits while walking one, hitting a batter and striking out six.
Hunter Geer went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored. Nathan Bonfardine hit a two-run single in the Grays’ three-run first inning while Rhoades doubled in Geer and scored on Tanner LaBenne’s RBI single in a two-run fourth inning. Bryce Rafferty singled in a run.
Kyle Elensky singled in both runs in the second inning for Clearfield (0-5). Cole Bloom singled twice.
Both teams play again today. The Grays travel to Reynoldsville to play Sykesville while Clearfield visits Curwensville.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played the Silver Course last week with the game being “Ones.”
Linda Paul took top honors with a score of 37. There was a two-way tie for second by Karen Deloia and Sue Vokes scoring a 38.
Fourth place went to Mary Reed with a 39 and Peg Akers was fifth with a 41. Patti King and Patty Trainor tied for sixth with a 42.
Luann Chiappeli birdied hole No. 10 while chip-ins were had by Vokes on No. 2 and Akers on No. 14.
Titans hosting signups
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans will be conducting signups for football players and cheerleaders ages 7-13 as of July 1.
Please note players 13 years old must weight a maximum of 110 pounds and cannot turn 14 before Oct. 21.
Registration will be today and tomorrow from 6-7:30 p.m. at the field on Wharf Road in Treasure Lake.