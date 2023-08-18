Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a modified scramble this week with the trio of Bert Schenk, Joe Ruscitti and Jeff Emerick taking top honors with a score of 228.
Butch Martell, Don Guthridge and Joe Smith finished runner-up with a 232 while the team of Tim Pleacher, Terry Stockdale and Doug Powell rounded out the podium with a score of 234.
Powell was closest to the pin on No. 3, Bob Smiley had the longest putt on No. 13 and Dan Canton had the closest second shot on No. 15.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held their President’s Cup event on Thursday at the Gold Course.
Vicki Struble won with a net score of 72.
Mary Reuscher finished second with a net score of 74 while third place saw Anita Todd and Helen Griebel tie with a net score of 76.
Tying for fifth with net scores of 78 were Darla Hawley and Betsy Schuch.
q q q
KOSSUTH — The “Golf Nuts” played at the Hi-Level Golf Course on Wednesday with the foursome of Dave Beane, George Heitzenrater, Charlie Muth and Joe Michalski took top honors with a score of 361.
Finishing second was the team of Les Schlosser, Steve Howard, Frank Foulkrod and John Hibiell with a 366. Coming in third was the group of Fran Inzana, Tom Maloney, John Kruse and Tom Murray with a 370.
Low gross went to Foulkrod with an 82. Quota points went to Foulkrod (46), Murray (44), Art Faccone (42) and Hibiell (42).
The group plays next week at the DuBois Country Club.