Raiders top DCC, 6-0
BROOKVILLE — Steven Plyler scored two goals and Isaac Reitz scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 6-0 win over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.
The Raiders (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime. Maddox Harmon started the scoring on an assist from Reitz less than two minutes into the game. Plyer then scored his two goals off assists from Brad Fiscus and Reitz before intermission.
Rhys Vander kelen and Reitz scored in the second half off helpers from Harmon and Fiscus respectively.
The Raiders are back in action tonight against Punxsutawney starting at 7 p.m.. It’s a Senior Night event that has the Lady Raiders hosting Punxsutawney at 5.
DCC visits Brockway Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Rovers fall to Bulldogs, 2-1
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team dropped a tough 2-1 contest to visiting Redbank Valley Wedneday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on an Owen Clouse goal in the opening minutes. Bradey Hughes scored for the Rovers off an Evan Botwright asssist.
The difference proved to be an own goal allowed by Brockway that gave redbank the win.
Brockway (3-3) hosts Brookville on Monday.
ECC blanks NoPo, 5-0
KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic boys soccer team upended visiting Northern Potter, 5-0, Wendesday at Angela Huey Field in Kersey.
Lance O’Neill opened the scoring for ECC, finding the back of the net off a pass from Frank Messineo just under five minutes in. Wil Wortman added a goal with 15 minutes left in the half to make it 2-0 at the break.
Messineo tacked on a goal of his own in the second half, with Wyatt Brem recording the assist, before O’Neill netted back-to-back goals to complete a hat-trick and give ECC a 5-0 win. The first of those goals came on a direct kick and the second a penalty kick.
Merrick Leckey posted the shutout in goal.
The Crusaders play at Punxsutawney on Tuesday.