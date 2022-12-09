Beavers beat Rams in OT
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team picked up a 55-53 overtime win against the Johnsonburg Rams in the Rams’ season-opener. Friday
DuBois (2-2) was led by Tyson Kennis, who had 22 points, including 12-of-13 from the foul line. Teammate Cam Thompson had 14
Johnsonburg’s Isiah Jackson also had 22 points while Jake Lobaugh had 13 and Aaron Myers 12.
DuBois hosts Indiana Monday while Johnsonburg travels to Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
Ridgway defeats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team used a strong second half to get a 41-39 road win over St. Marys Friday.
Elker senior Aaron Sorg had 28 points of the team’s 41 points, including five three-pointers. Jack Benninger also had seven points.
St. Marys’ Tanner Fox had 18 as Anthony Nedzinski and Quin Gavazzi had seven each.
Both teams are back on the court Monday as Ridgway travels to Clarion-Limestone and St. Marys hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
Crusaders down Wolves
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team notched a 61-28 win over Kane Friday evening.
Colby Nussbaum led the Crusaders with 13 points while Jordan Wasko and Lance O’Neill had 10 each. David Anderson added nine and Wil Wortman and Adam Straub each had eight.
Elk County hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
Lady Dutch win
RIDGWAY — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team picked up a road win on Friday night against Ridgway, 63-47.
Jayssa Snelick led the Lady Dutch with 21 points while Maura Caskey had 16.
Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski had a game-high 27 points.
The Lady Elkers are back in action Monday as they travel to Cameron County.
St. Marys hosts Kane on Wednesday.
ECC falls to Otto-Eldred
DUKE CENTER — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up its first loss of the season to Otto-Eldred on Friday, 36-32.
Tori Newton led ECC with 12 points while teammate Lucy Klawuhn had nine.
Otto’s Katie Sheeler had a game-high 20 points.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Wednesday at Johnsonburg.
Brookville loses at Oil City
OIL CITY — On the road in District 10, the Brookville Lady Raiders dropped a non-conference matchup with unbeaten Oil City Friday night. The Oilers led by 10 points at halftime and pulled away for a 57-43 win.
Oil City (3-0) led 56-40 after three quarters as Riley Guiste led the way with 16 points.
For Brookville (0-4), Eden Wonderling and Kerstyn Davis scored 18 and 17 points respectively.
The Lady Raiders host Keystone Monday.
DCS hoops notch wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins on Thursday night over Clearfield Alliance as the boys got its first win of the season, 41-28, while the girls won, 30-18.
The boys (1-2) jumped out to a 16-2 first quarter lead en route to its maiden victory of the season.
Isaac Smith led the Eagles with 16 points while Landon Whitaker had 12.
After not scoring a point in the first quarter and trailing 11-8 at the half, the Lady Eagles (3-0) outscored Clearfield Alliance 15-3 in the fourth quarter.
Ella Shenkle led DCS with 12 points while Grace Deitch and Hanna McCabe had nine each.
Both the boys and girls are back in action on Monday as they host Calvary Baptist Academy.