St. Marys girls take top honors
ALTOONA — The St. Marys cross country team took part at a meet held in Altoona Saturday with the girls winning out of 17 teams and the boys taking 12th.
“We had six medalists and a team championship today,” St. Marys coach Stan Foster said.
For the medalists, Gabby Pistner finished 11th overall and her teammate Madison Blythe was 13th at 22:14 and 22:28, respectively. Lucy Hayes finished 26th with a time of 23:12. Medalists at the junior varsity level included Jayssa Snelick in fourth and Adriana Buck in 14th.
The boys saw Augie Secco take a medal as the team’s top runner, finishing in 27th with a time of 18:30.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday as they host DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Kane.
Rovers top Wolves, 6-2
KANE — The Brockway boys soccer team made the trip to Kane Saturday and brought home a 6-2 victory.
Marcus Bennett and Jared Marchiori each had two goals for the Rovers, with Bennett adding an assist. Alex Carlson had a goal and an assist, wile Dylan Antonuccio netted the team’s other goal. Noah Adams recorded three assists and Joe Hertel one.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against Keystone.
Lady Rovers blank Kane
KANE — The Brockway girls soccer team shut out host Kane, 3-0, on Saturday.
Danielle Wood opened the scoring for the Lady Rovers, while Madalynne Heckman tallied the final two goals — one of which came on a penalty kick. Bailey Allison notched two assists.
Lilly Heilbrun and Josie Orinko shared time in net to combine on the shutout.
The Lady Rovers play at Curwensville today.