Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Plenty of bowlers picked up honors in this most recent edition.
In the DuBois Juniors league, Melia Mitskavich rolled a 793 series and high game of 288 in league play on March 2 and on March 7 also rolled a 772 series and a high game of 279.
Rich Pothoven had a single game high of 279 in Sportsmans league play while fellow league member Angie Lowmaster rolled a 248 in action on March 6.
Jerry Park rolled a 290 in Litts Club action on March 7 while Dan Smith had a 275 in league play on Feb. 28.
The Town & Country league saw Ryan Mitskavich roll a 781 series and a high game of 289 on Feb. 26 while Cody Wolfe notched a 276 in league play on March 5.
In the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar league, Cam Tilson had a 770 series and a high game of 277. Fellow league members Gary Knight, Brandon Orsich and Rob Matson also picked up honors on single games with 280, 278 and 277, respectively.
Rich Petrillo made honors via the Owens Brockway league as he had a single game high of 279.
Two bowlers from the Gold League posted high games as Patrick Johnston had a 289 and Kyle Shannon picked up a 277.