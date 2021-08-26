Lady Rovers edge Clearfield
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team came from behind for a 4-3 win Thursday afternoon against Clearfield.
In singles matchups, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin beat Selena Buttery 6-1, 7-6 (8-6), (10-6). The Lady Bison then went up 2-0 as Peyton Reese beat Taylor Rhed 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets and then 3-0 as Lauryn Kitchen beat Hannah Zucolotto 6-3, 6-3.
Brockway then started the comeback in the fourth and final singles matchup as Maci Dixon picked up a tiebreaker singles win over Katelyn Olson 5-7, 6-0 (10-6).
In doubles, it was all Brockway as the duo of Buttery and Rhed beat Kerlin and Reese 8-4. Dixon/Zucolotto then took down Kitchen/Olson 8-4. And in the third and final doubles match with the scored knotted up at 3-3, the Brockway team of Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller defeated Sarah Cutler and Chloe Rowles 8-3.
Brockway is back in action Monday as they travel to St. Marys.
BROCKWAY 4,
CLEARFIELD 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-6 (8-6) (10-6).
2. Taylor Rhed vs. Peyton Reese (C) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Hannah Zucolotto vs. Lauryn Kitchen (C) def. Hannah Zucolotto, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Maci Dixon (B) def. Katelyn Olson, 5-7, 6-0 (10-6).
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (B) def. Kerlin/Reese, 8-4.
2. Dixon/Zucolotto (B) def. Kitchen/Olson, 8-4.
3. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller (B) def. Sarah Cutler/Chloe Rowles, 8-3.
Dutch golfers win
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutchmen won a close match against the Ridgway Elker squad on a warm Thursday afternoon at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course with a 227-236 final.
Co-medalists for the day with 44s were Lucas Benjamin and Vinnie Lenze of St. Marys and Kole Asti from Ridgway. Also scoring for the Dutchmen were Alex Clark with a 45 followed by Cole Cousins and Sam Allegretto with 47s.
Additional players for the Dutch included Ethan Schlimm, Brayden Clyde and Ben Porkolab.
Contributing for the Elkers were Brent DeFranco with a 46, Collin Porter and Logan Jordan with 48s and Alec Devallance with a 50. Also playing for the Elkers were Wyatt Shaffer, Aiden Zimmerman and Evan Gustafson.
The Dutch travel to Cameron County Friday afternoon for a 4 p.m. contest while the Elkers will host Elk County Catholic on Wednesday.