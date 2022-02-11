Crusaders top Dutchmen
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team jumped out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter Friday night at cross-town rival St. Marys, then used a strong second half to eventually beat the Flying Dutchmen, 42-22.
Elk County, which led 19-13 at the break, outscored St. Marys 23-9 in the second half to win going away to improve to 17-4 on the season.
Crusader Jordan Wasko led all players with 16 points, includinf four 3-pointers. He netted 10 of those in the third quarter. Charlie Breindel also reached doublw figures for ECC with 11 points, while Luke Jansen added seven.
Tanner Fox led St. Marys with eight points.
St. Marys won the JV game 34-30. Dutchmen Matt Davis (13) and Lucas Bauer (12) each reached double figures, while Ryan Shaffer and lane O’Neill each had nine for the Crusaders.
Elk County (17-4) closes out its regular season Tuesday at home vs. Bradford, while St. Marys (4-16) plays at DuBois Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 42,
ST. MARYS 22
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 8 13 10 — 42
St. Marys 4 9 4 5 — 22
Elk County Catholic—42
Jordan Wasko 6 0-0 16, Luke Jansen 2 1-2 7, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, Charlie Breindel 4 1-2 11, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacobs 1 2-2 4, Wil Wortman 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-6 42.
St. Marys—22
Tanner Fox 4 0-0 8, Tyler Mitchell 2 2-5 6, Quin Gavazzi 1 0-0 2, Hunter Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedzinski 1 2-2 4, Lucas bauer 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 1 0-0 2, Braydon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-7 22.
Three-pointers: ECC 8 (Wasko 4, Jansen 2, Breindel 2), St. Marys 0.
Elkers top Rovers
RIDGWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with Ridgway for a quarter Friday night, but it was all Elkers from there as they pulled away for a 53-26 victory.
Ridgway led just 14-11 after the opening eight minutes, but a 15-2 second quarter completely turned the game in the Elkers’ favor as they went to the half up 29-13. Ridgway kept the pressure on the third and scored the Rovers 17-6 before the teams played an even fourth quarter.
Elker Dan Park led all scorers with 19 points, while teammate Domenic Allegretto had 14. Aaron Sorg (10) also hit double figures for Ridgway.
Jared Marchiori led Brockway with 11 points, while Alex Carlson added seven.
Ridgway (14-4) plays at Johnsonburg Monday, while Brockway (7-14) hosts Keystone on Monday in its regular season finale.
RIDGWAY 53,
BROCKWAY 26
Score by Quarters
Brockway 11 2 6 7 — 26
Ridgway 14 15 17 7 — 53
Brockway—26
Jared Marchiori 5 0-0 11, Alex Carlson 3 0-0 7, Marcus Bennett 1 0-2 2, Noah Adams 0 1-2 1, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-0 2, Micah Williamson 0 0-0 0, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 1 0-0 3, Reese Yahner 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 1-6 26.
Ridgway—53
Domenic Allegretto 5 3-4 14, Aaron Sorg 3 4-4 10, Eric Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Dan Park 9 1-1 19, Jack Benninger 3 0-2 6, Dylsan Goets 0 0-0 0, Wil Howard 0 0-2 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Eric Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Jacham Kiklpack 1 0-0 2, Hunter Breier 0 0-0 0, Alex Merritt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-13 53.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Marchiori, Carlson, Coder), Ridgway 1 (Allegretto).