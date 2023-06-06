Youth football sign-ups
DUBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans are hosting in-person signups for both football and cheerleading on Wednesday, June 7th, and Thursday, June 8th, from 5:30-7 p.m. both nights.
Sigm-ups will take place at the Titan football filed (Laird Field) on Wharf Road in Treasure Lake. The Treasure Lake Titans are members of the Central PA Youth Football League and participation is open to all youth age 7-13 from the greater DuBois area (you do not have to live in Treasure Lake to participate).
Area Golf Result
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors league played a “hi-low shamble” on Thursday with the foursome of Alan Groves, Tom Herzing, Walt Kosiba and Bob Fornauf taking top honors with a 158.
A tie for second place with a 162 took place between the foursome of Bob Scott, Chris Danch, Jeff Norris and Ray Lockitski and the group of Gary Snyder, Terry Stockdale, Dave Nulf and Jack Wolfgang.
Bill Hicks had the closest third shot on No. 2 while Groves was closest to the pin on No. 9 and had the closest second shot on No. 15.