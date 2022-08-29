Dutch golfers top Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team outlasted Bradford, and Mother Nature, Monday to record a 214-230 victory against the Owls in a match that featured an hour and a half weather delay at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The highlight of the day was the battle of No. 1s, as St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze shot a 1-over 36 to edge Bradford’s Jake Franz by one shot to earn medalist honors on the day.
Teammate Alex Clark carded a 42, while Louie Nedzinski (44), Anthony Nedzinski (46) and Vince Azzato (46) rounded out the Flying Dutchmen’s scoring.
Bradford had three other golfers — Brayden Wilt (45), chase Wineberg (48) and Wyatt Stark (48) — shoot in the 40s, while Alex Pilon had a 52.
“Considering the weather delay, we had some decent rounds today,” said St. Marys coach Bob Bauer. “Our golfers found out what areas of their game they need work on. This was our only match of the week, so we will be able to concentrate on those areas in practice.”
The Dutch are now off until Sept. 6 when they travel to Kane to battle the host Wolves and Smethport.
BRADFORD—230
Jake Franz 37, Alex Pilon 52, Brayden Wilt 45, Chase Wineberg 48, Wyatt Stark 48. Others: Clayton Brinsky 59, Ty Hardy, 59, Declan Smith 60.
ST. MARYS—214
Vinnie Lenze 36, Anthony Nedzinski, Alex Clark 42, Louie Nedzinski 44, Vince Azzato 46. Others: Brody Stauffer 51, Owen Tamburlin-Lang 52, Sam Bowes 53.
Lady Dutch beat Brookville
BROOKVILLE — In what was supposed to be a soccer tripleheader at the Brookville Area High School football field Monday afternoon turned into a varsity game with a half of a junior high contest between Brookville and St. Marys.
Stormy weather forced the cancellation of the final game featuring the boys’ varsity teams — the construction project at the stadium still has left the facility without power, so no lights — but the junior high game reached halftime before giving way to the girls’ varsity teams.
In that one, it was the visiting Lady Dutch who blanked the hosts 3-0. Sophie Radkowski, Gianna Surra and Izzy Catalone (off an Avery Eckels assist) scored first-half goals for St. Marys in its shutout win with goalie Olivia Eckels notching the win.
The boys’ makeup date was not announced.
Brookville visits Karns City Thursday.