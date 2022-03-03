Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The high scores on the area lanes continued as a quartet of local bowlers landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Jackie Mitskavich just missed a perfect game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, finishing with a 299 as part of a 724 series. Brandon Cryster posted a 280 game as part of a a 783 series in the same league.
In the youth leagues, Melia Mitskavich continued her strong play as she recorded a 288 game as part of a 761 series in the DuBois Juniors. Amanda Decker also had a 235 game in the league.
Pitino committed to Iona
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Rick Pitino said Thursday he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job.
“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning,” Pitino said on Twitter. “(Its) basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”
Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan on Thursday night.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December, and assistant Danny Manning took over the program as interim coach.
Williams, a Hall of Famer, led the Terrapins to their only national title in men’s basketball in 2002.