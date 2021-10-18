ECC sweeps Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball swept visiting Kane, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21, Monday night.
Madison Marzullo led ECC with 13 kills, while Tori Newton had seven. Gabby Weisner, Maddie Bierley and Reagan Bauer each added five kills, with Moira Stanisch recording 21 set assists.
Weisner notched a team-high five aces, while Bauer and Lucy Klawuhn each had four.
"Our passing was much improved tonight," said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. "Abby Hasselman did a fantastic job in the back row tonight and because of the passing were able to run a better offense. We are also continuing with cutting down on our errors, especially in our service game."
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Wednesday night at home against DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway spikers fall
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball battled toe-to-toe with Ridgway for a set Monday night, but the Lady Elkers rolled from there after winning a tight opening game, 28-26, 25-9, 25-10.
Lady Rover Kalina Powell had 20 digs, while Stephanie Stage posted four kills.
Brockway is back in action tonight at Sheffield.
Junior high Rovers win
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers 7th/8th grade football team recorded its second consecutive shutout with a 40-0 win over Bucktail Wednesday in Brockway.
Landon Thompson led the way for the Rovers with three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving. Gage Park had two long touchdown receptions. Xavier Schwentner also had a touchdown catch. Carter Himes threw all four touchdown passes.
On Defense, the Rovers recovered three fumbles, one each by Thompson, Michael Zuchelli and Tyler Burkett.
Brockway (4-2-1) plays again on Thursday against Karns City at Varischetti Field at 6 p.m.
Fr. Leopold Tourney results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic eighth grade girls basketball team went 2-1 over the weekend and finished third at the school's 34th annual Father Gregory Leopold Eight Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals opened the event with a 28-5 victory against Venango Catholic on Friday. Tatelyn Jones and Chase Sacks each scored six points in the win.
Central Catholic then suffered a tough, 24-22, loss at the hands of St. Marys on Saturday. Julia Sebring led DCC with eight points in the game, while Mattie Gritzer had six.
The loss dropped DCC into the third place game, where it bounced back with a wild 31-27 victory against Bradford. The Lady Cardinals trailed by nine points with around two minutes to go before putting together a furious comeback that saw them win by four.
Sebring fueled that comeback with a 19-point performance.
Central Catholic also saw its seventh-grade team have to play in the event after Union was forced to pull out at the last moment. Despite playing against girls a year older, the seventh grade Lady Cardinals went 1-1.
They beat DuBois' 8th grade squad, 35-30, on Friday, then lost to Redbank Valley, 54-11. Elizabeth Green scored six points to lead DCC in the win vs. DuBois, while Jillian Morgan had five points.
Central Catholic hosts DuBois on Wednesday, then travels to Johnsonburg on Thursday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Patrick Snyder achieved perfection on the lanes recently as he rolled a 300 game in Division A of the Sportsman's League.
With that performance, Snyder is joined on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll by Kyle Shannon, who had a 751 series in the Gold League.