St. Marys downs Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys basketball team got a win against the Punxsutawney Chucks on Tuesday evening, 38-30.
St. Marys (8-4) got its eight-point lead in the first half, primarily outscoring the Chucks 13-7 in the second quarter as each team scored five in the third and 14 points in the fourth.
Tanner Fox led the Dutchmen with 13 points whole Quin Gavazzi had 10 and Anthony Nedzinski had eight.
Punxsutawney (3-10) was led by Noah Kengersky, who came off the bench to score 13 points — 11 of which were in the second half. Teammate Beau Thomas added seven points.
St. Marys is back on the court Friday at Johnsonburg while Punxsutawney travels to Moniteau on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 38, PUNXSUTAWNEY 30
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 6 13 5 14 — 38
Punxsy 4 7 5 14 — 30
St. Marys—38
Tanner Fox 6 1-2 13, Anthony Nedzinski 2 5-6 8, Tyler Mitchell 0 2-2 2, Quin Gavazzi 3 2-4 10, Zach Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 1 0-0 2, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-14 38.
Punxsutawney—30
Ryen Heigley 1 0-0 2, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 1 0-0 3, Jimmie Neese 0 0-0 0, Noah Weaver 2 1-2 5, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Noah Kengersky 4 2-2 13, Beau Thomas 3 1-1 7. Totals: 11 4-5 30.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi 2, Nedzinski, Thorwart), Punxsy 4 (Kengersky 3, Hallman).
ECC girls defeat Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team picked up a 32-14 road win over Kane on Tuesday evening.
Elk County Catholic (12-2) held the Lady Wolves to just six first half points as an 18-point second quarter by ECC gave them a 22-6 halftime lead.
Syd Alexander was the Lady Crusaders’ leading scorer on the night as she had 11 points. Sami Straub chipped in with six points while Tori Newton and Kiri Emmert had four each.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity contest, 32-19. That contest had Mya Pistner lead the way with seven points.
Elk County Catholic hosts Ridgway on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 32, KANE 14
Score by Quarters
ECC 4 18 8 2 — 32
Kane 4 2 2 6 — 14
Elk County Catholic—32
Sami Straub 3 0-0 6, Tori Newton 2 0-0 4, Syd Alexander 4 2-2 11, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Kiri Emmert 2 0-0 4, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 1 0-0 2, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-2 32.
Kane—14
Cora Jekielek 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hillman 1 0-0 2, Maya Smith 0 4-4 4, Leah Tigani 1 0-2 2, Rylee Haight 0 0-0 0, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Kylie Iak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 4-6 14.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Alexander, Klawuhn), Kane 0.
ECC Cheer Frenzy set
ST. MARYS — The ECC Cheer Frenzy will be held this Saturday at the Elk County Catholic High School.
Over 300 cheerleaders and coaches representing 25 teams will be participating in this year’s cheerleading competition. There will be All-Star Divisions in the morning session and Scholastic Divisions in the afternoon.
Teams from St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Knox, Warren, and Mercer County are scheduled to compete. Doors will open at 8 a.m.. The exciting day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the all-star team divisions. The afternoon session will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the scholastic divisions, including Elk County Catholic’s Varsity team in exhibition.
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per student. A concession stand will be available throughout the day.