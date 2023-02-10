ST. MARYS — The Ridgway Lady Elkers basketball team picked up a 39-21 win over Brockway on Friday night with the game being held at St. Marys High School.
Ridgway jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and led 19-6 at the half.
Jenna Kasmierski led Ridgway with 10 points. Teammates Gabby Amacher and Kristen Ellenberger had eight and seven points, respectively.
Brockway’s Raegan Gelnette led the team with eight points and five rebounds while Madelyn Schmader had four points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Ridgway finishes off its regular season on Monday against Coudersport with the game being at 7:30 p.m. at St. Marys again while Brockway hosts Curwensville Monday for its final regular season game with a 7 p.m. varsity only contest.
RIDGWAY 39,
BROCKWAY 21
Score by Quarters
Brockway 3 3 7 8 — 21
Ridgway 17 2 9 11 —39
Brockway—21
Sophia Schmader 0 1-2 1, Rheanna Spinda 1 1-2 3, Maddie Mortimer 1 0-0 3, Raegan Gelnette 3 2-5 8, Madelyn Schmader 1 2-2 4, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 1 1-2 3, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-12 21.
Ridgway—39
Jenna Kasmierski 4 0-0 10, Gabby Amacher 3 0-0 8, Kristen Ellenberger 3 0-0 7, Emma Vargas 1 0-0 3, Sophia Copello 0 1-4 1, Addie Kuleck 1 2-2 4, Grace Bon 1 4-4 6, Melaina Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Maddie MacAfee 0 0-0 0, Bridgette Breindel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-10 39.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Mortimer), Ridgway 6 (Kasmierski 2, Amacher 2, Ellenberger, Vargas).