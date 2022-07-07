REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators showed off its offensive prowess on in Thursday evening’s Federation League game as they downed Curwensville 17-0 in five innings.
Sykesville had 23 hits in the five innings of work as they sent 15 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored 10 runs — highlighted by a Jordan Frano three-run homer and two hits and five RBIs from Shane Price.
The Senators made it 13-0 after two innings as all 10 hitters for the team had at least one hit and one run through two.
Isaac Knarr pitched a five inning complete game, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Sykesville moves to 11-5 on the season and finishes up its regular season with makeup games in Brookville today and hosting Rossiter on Sunday.